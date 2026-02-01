 Bhiwandi Burglary Case: Watchman Gang Steals ₹26.59 Lakh From Newly Elected BNCMC Corporator’s Home
A newly elected corporator of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation was robbed of ₹26.59 lakh in cash and gold at his Kamatghar home. Police suspect the building’s watchman, who was detained by Narpoli Police, while efforts are on to trace his accomplices.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi burglary exposes breach of trust as a watchman-led gang steals ₹26.59 lakh from a newly elected BNCMC corporator’s residence | AI Generated Representational Image

Bhiwandi, Feb 01: In a shocking breach of trust, a newly elected corporator of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) was targeted in a major burglary allegedly executed by the building’s watchman along with his associates.

The theft, involving cash and gold jewellery worth ₹26.59 lakh, took place in the Kamatghar area while the corporator and his family were away for a family function.

Family away at function

According to police, Sandeep Bhoir, who recently won the municipal election from Ward No. 21, had travelled with his family to Wada on January 30 to attend his nephew’s engagement ceremony.

Taking advantage of the house being locked, the accused broke open the bathroom grill of Bhoir’s first-floor flat at Heera Complex, Bharat Colony, Chandanbagh, and gained entry.

Cash and jewellery stolen

The burglars allegedly decamped with ₹8.80 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing 13.275 tolas, all stolen from the bedroom cupboard. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at ₹26.59 lakh.

Watchman under suspicion

Investigations revealed that a new watchman had been appointed in the building barely a month ago. His wife was employed as a domestic help at Bhoir’s residence.

On the night of January 30, around 9 pm, two unidentified persons reportedly arrived to meet the watchman. The trio allegedly partied together and confirmed that the Bhoir family was out of town.

After conducting reconnaissance in the locality, the burglary was allegedly carried out between 2 am and 3 am.

Accused traced, probe on

When Bhoir returned home, he found the flat locked from inside. On forcing the door open, the family discovered the theft. Suspecting the watchman and his wife, the family began searching for them and later traced the watchman to Kalyan, where he was apprehended and handed over to the Narpoli police.

Based on Bhoir’s complaint, police have registered a case and detained one suspect for questioning. CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas is being examined to trace and arrest the remaining accused. Further investigation is underway.

