 'Had Hopes...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Expresses Disappointment Over Budget 2026, Says It Misses India’s Vision Amid Global Turbulence
Mumbai

'Had Hopes...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Expresses Disappointment Over Budget 2026, Says It Misses India’s Vision Amid Global Turbulence

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Budget 2026, saying it missed a forward-looking economic vision amid global turbulence. She said crucial issues like joblessness, stagnant incomes, inflation, start-ups, tech innovation, farmers, agri-tech, and climate adaptation were ignored. Though FM proposed major infrastructure and medical initiatives, Chaturvedi called the budget “disappointing.”

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
'Had Hopes...': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Expresses Disappointment Over Budget 2026, Says It Misses India's Vision Amid Global Turbulence

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday, February 1, expressed her disappointment over the Union Budget 2026, which was presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as it failed to provide a forward-looking economic vision amid global turbulence.

Taking to her official handle on X, she said, “I had hoped for a reformatory budget, as promised by the Hon. Prime Minister. However, this budget has been disappointing and has clearly missed the bus.”

She added that though FM was seen wearing a handloom saree from Tamil Nadu, but she was silent on critical issues affecting regions like Tirupur, which is facing heavy losses due to high US tariffs.

Moreover, the MP also raised concerns over the impact of the weakening rupee on Indian importers, among other crucial issues, including joblessness, stagnant incomes, and inflation.

She added that in the budget 2026, there was "nothing for start-ups, tech innovation and research, ignored farmers- agri tech, food supply chains, storage, climate change adaptation."

Meanwhile, in Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget, the FM combined aggressive infrastructure spending with strategic technological missions and middle-class tax relief. The government significantly increased its capital expenditure outlay to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27.

On infrastructure, the budget proposed seven high-speed rail corridors acting as "growth connectors," with key routes including Mumbai-Pune, Hyderabad-Pune, Delhi-Varanasi, and Chennai-Bengaluru.

In her speech, the FM said that the TCS (Tax Collected at Source) on overseas tour packages and remittances for education and medical purposes will be slashed from a range of 5–20 per cent down to a uniform 2 per cent.

Speaking of the healthcare sector, the budget proposed establishing 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites across India to decentralise medical research. Additionally, three new All-India Institutes of Ayurveda and five regional medical hubs for value tourism were announced.

However, FM Sitharaman avoided major populist tax announcements, keeping income tax slabs unchanged, while announcing compliance simplification through the new Income Tax Act, 2025, set to take effect from April 2026.

