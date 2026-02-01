Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet 30 College Students Post Budget Speech

@X/ANI

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the ninth time in a row on Sunday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget for the ninth time. Soon after presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will sit down for a direct interaction with around 30 college students from across the country, offering them a rare opportunity to engage with the policymaking process up close.

#WATCH | #UnionBudget2026 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, along with their team, arrive at the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/UBv1ZhfaoE — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

As a part of the initiative, the students will get to watch the live delivery of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery—a unique experience that will enable them to see one of the most significant Parliamentary activities of the year from inside the House. The students are a mix of diverse streams, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational studies, and hail from different states in India.

Outside the Parliament, the students will also visit the Ministry of Finance at Kartavya Bhawan-1. These sessions are aimed at familiarising them with how the Ministry functions, how policies are shaped, and the role institutions play in the broader process of nation-building.

Later in the evening, Sitharaman will engage the students in an open and informal discussion on the key priorities outlined in the Budget, its long-term vision for India, and what it means for the country’s youth. Students are expected to share their own ideas, concerns and aspirations, and offer their perspectives on issues related to young people and the nation’s future.

The initiative is designed to deepen students’ understanding of finance, economics, governance and democratic processes, while encouraging informed and constructive participation by youth in India’s financial and Parliamentary systems. Officials said that inputs from citizens, including young people, were actively sought during the Budget preparation process through multiple platforms, and these perspectives are expected to be reflected in the Union Budget 2026–27.