Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During Morning Rush; Video Surfaces | Representational Image

Thane: A 28-year-old woman died after falling off a crowded suburban local train during the morning rush hour in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 8.10 am at the Badlapur railway station, an official from the Kalyan GRP said.

The victim, Chetana Devrukhkar, was attempting to board a moving train heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when she slipped and fell on the platform, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said.

He said that the deceased worked with a firm in Thane and was travelling to work.

A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

