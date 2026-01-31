 Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During Morning Rush; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During Morning Rush; Video Surfaces

Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During Morning Rush; Video Surfaces

A 28-year-old woman, Chetana Devrukhkar, died after slipping and falling while boarding a moving suburban train at Badlapur station in Thane district during the morning rush hour. The incident occurred around 8:10 am as she was traveling to work. The Government Railway Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with the tragedy.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During Morning Rush; Video Surfaces | Representational Image

Thane: A 28-year-old woman died after falling off a crowded suburban local train during the morning rush hour in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 8.10 am at the Badlapur railway station, an official from the Kalyan GRP said.

The victim, Chetana Devrukhkar, was attempting to board a moving train heading for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) when she slipped and fell on the platform, senior inspector Pandhari Kande of the Kalyan GRP said.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch
Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 33-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train...
article-image

He said that the deceased worked with a firm in Thane and was travelling to work.

A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the incident.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping...
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping...
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During...
Thane: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Moving Train At Badlapur Railway Station During...
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Where Will Ajit Pawar's Wife Take Oath As Maharashtra's 1st Woman Deputy...
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Where Will Ajit Pawar's Wife Take Oath As Maharashtra's 1st Woman Deputy...
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Slum Cluster In Govandi; No Casualties Reported
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Slum Cluster In Govandi; No Casualties Reported