Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Body Gets New Leadership As Harshali Thavil Becomes Mayor And Rahul Damle Elected Deputy Mayor Unopposed

The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) concluded smoothly on a celebratory note, with Harshali Chaudhary Thavil being elected as Mayor and Rahul Damle as Deputy Mayor — both unopposed. |

Kalyan: The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) concluded smoothly on a celebratory note, with Harshali Chaudhary Thavil being elected as Mayor and Rahul Damle as Deputy Mayor — both unopposed. The announcement triggered scenes of jubilation inside the civic body’s general hall, where corporators cutting across party lines extended congratulations and conveyed best wishes to the newly elected leadership.

Special General Body Meeting

Following the election, a special meeting of the municipal corporation was held, during which elected representatives expressed confidence that the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor would work in the larger public interest and provide stable leadership to the civic administration. Several corporators voiced hope that long-pending development works, stalled due to prolonged administrative rule, would now gain momentum under the new political leadership.

Soon after being declared elected unopposed, Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Thavil formally assumed office in the presence of MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, marking the end of a leadership vacuum in the civic body. The occasion was marked by applause and a positive atmosphere, with expectations running high regarding improved governance and decision-making at the municipal level.

Political Absence Noted

However, the election process was not without political undertones. Three corporators from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) — Rahul Kot, Swapnali Kene and Madhur Mhatre — remained absent from the general body hall during the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections. Their absence has sparked intense discussion in political circles, particularly within the party ranks.

Taking serious note of the absence, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership has issued show-cause notices to the three corporators seeking an explanation. Party sources stated that appropriate disciplinary action would be initiated after reviewing their responses. Another corporator from the same faction, Kirti Dhone, who was earlier reported to be ‘not reachable’, was present during the proceedings. She later clarified her presence and reaffirmed her loyalty to the party.

Party Discipline Stressed

Reacting to the developments, Umesh Borgavankar, group leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the municipal corporation, stressed the importance of party discipline. “The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is a crucial democratic process. Party discipline is non-negotiable. Notices have been issued to the absent corporators, and further action will be decided after their explanations are received,” he said.

With the formation of the new civic leadership, citizens across Kalyan-Dombivli have expressed hope that the municipal corporation will now focus decisively on key civic issues such as infrastructure development, water supply, road repairs, sanitation, and the resolution of long-pending public grievances. The coming months are expected to test the new leadership’s ability to translate expectations into concrete action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/