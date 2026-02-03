Bhiwandi Woman Forced Out With Three Daughters Over Son Obsession As Police Book Husband, Kin And Girlfriend

At a time when society claims to have moved beyond gender bias, a disturbing case from Bhiwandi has once again exposed the harsh reality of deep-rooted patriarchal mindsets. | AI

Bhiwandi: At a time when society claims to have moved beyond gender bias, a disturbing case from Bhiwandi has once again exposed the harsh reality of deep-rooted patriarchal mindsets. Driven by an obsession for a male heir to carry forward the lineage a man allegedly subjected his wife to prolonged mental and physical harassment and ultimately forced her and their three minor daughters out of the house.

Police Action Initiated

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against her husband, his alleged girlfriend, and two members of his family, and initiated further investigation.

According to police officials, the victim was married to Prakash Shrihari Kamble, a resident of Bhadwad village in Bhiwandi, on October 20, 2022. The couple has three children — all daughters. While the initial period of marriage was reportedly peaceful, the husband’s behaviour began to change over time, allegedly due to his resentment over not having a son.

Pressure for Male Child

The woman alleged that Prakash repeatedly insisted that he needed a son to light the family lineage and began pressuring her on this pretext. He allegedly expressed his intention to marry another woman and even asked the victim to give her consent for the second marriage.

When she strongly opposed this, the harassment allegedly intensified. The complainant stated that her mother-in-law Vijaymala Shrihari Kamble, sister-in-law Kalpana Dattatray Waghmare, and the husband’s alleged girlfriend joined hands to mentally torture her. She was allegedly accused of having a questionable character, repeatedly insulted, and blamed for giving birth to daughters. The harassment, she claimed, also turned physical on several occasions.

The situation worsened to such an extent that the accused allegedly drove her out of the matrimonial home along with her three young daughters, leaving her in a state of financial and social insecurity.

Complaint Filed

Despite the odds, the woman gathered courage and approached the Shanti Nagar Police Station, where she lodged a formal complaint. Following a preliminary inquiry, police registered an offence against Prakash Kamble, his mother Vijaymala Kamble his sister Kalpana Waghmare, and the alleged girlfriend under relevant sections of the law.

Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad confirmed that the case has been registered based on the woman’s statement and complaint. The investigation has been handed over to Police Sub-Inspector Pote. We are probing the duration and nature of the harassment and whether the woman was previously threatened or abused he said.

The incident is not merely a case of domestic violence but a grim reminder of the entrenched social mindset that continues to view daughters as a burden.

