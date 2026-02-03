Mumbai Observes Shab-e-Barat With Prayers And Grave Visits As Railways Run Special Night Trains For Devotees

Muslims observed Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness, on Tuesday. | Pics | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Muslims observed Shab-e-Barat, the night of forgiveness, on Tuesday. In Mumbai, families visited the graves of relatives, which were decorated to mark one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar. The railways announced special suburban trains during the night to transport devotees.

Belief and Worship

​It is believed that Allah grants forgiveness to those repenting for their sins and answers their prayers. In many traditions, Muslims fast and pray during the night to reap the rewards.

​Shab-e-Barat falls on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha’ban, based on moon sightings. It is believed that during Sha’ban, Allah descends to the lowest heaven for this night. Prayers, charity, and good deeds are the primary observances during this period.

