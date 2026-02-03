Kamothe Police Hold Cyber Crime Awareness Meet With Housing Societies To Tackle Rising Online Fraud And Digital Scams

In an effort to curb the rising instances of online fraud, Kamothe Police Station organised a cyber crime awareness meeting on February 2, bringing together chairpersons and secretaries of housing societies from across the area. |

Navi Mumbai: In an effort to curb the rising instances of online fraud, Kamothe Police Station organised a cyber crime awareness meeting on February 2, bringing together chairpersons and secretaries of housing societies from across the area.

Strong Participation

The meeting was held at the police station between 7 pm and 8.30 pm and saw the participation of around 160 to 175 society representatives. Police officials sensitised attendees about various cyber crimes, including frauds carried out through WhatsApp and Instagram, digital arrest scams, and cases involving impersonation of police officers. Guidance was also provided on other minor and major offences affecting the Kamothe area.

Participants were encouraged to share local concerns, and police officials addressed and resolved several issues raised during the interactive session. The initiative aimed to strengthen community awareness and cooperation to prevent cyber fraud and improve overall public safety in Kamothe.

