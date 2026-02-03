Mumbai News: Post-Polls, BMC Steps Up Action Against Unauthorised Extensions And Hawkers, Activists Flag Patchy Enforcement

BMC carries out demolition drives to clear footpaths encroached by hawkers and illegal shop extensions across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: Soon after the civic elections, the BMC is in action mode and is conducting drives against hawkers and illegal extensions of stalls on footpaths. However, activists point out that only some assistant municipal commissioners, who are in charge of different ward offices, are active, while for others it is business as usual.

Selective action alleged

Over the past few days, demolition action was carried out at a handful of locations to clear footpaths long encroached upon by hawkers. Activists said there should be continuous follow-ups since, within days, the same hawkers and illegal extensions resurface, once again choking pedestrian spaces and forcing citizens onto busy roads.

In Borivli, the local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay regularly goes around various roads in his constituency highlighting the problem of encroachment of footpaths by hawkers and shopkeepers.

Footpath encroachments persist

The issue of illegal hawkers continues to escalate, particularly along the city’s busiest routes, causing serious disruption to pedestrian movement. With footpaths already encroached upon, even stall owners holding BMC-issued pitch licences are allegedly operating far beyond their permitted space, further blocking footpaths and forcing pedestrians onto the carriageway.

Activists demand stricter action

Anil Galgali, an activist from Kurla, said, “Last month, BJP workers were beaten up by hawkers, highlighting how dangerous the situation has become. Despite repeated action, unauthorised extensions also reappear within days, and there has been no permanent solution so far. The BMC must cancel licences of repeat offenders to teach them a lesson.” He also called for an immediate review and strict implementation of the hawkers’ policy.

Residents flag imbalance in penalties

Dhaval Shah of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Residents Association (LOCA) said, “The BMC has increased fines for littering and spitting, penalising ordinary citizens who are taxpayers. But what about unauthorised hawkers? The penalties imposed on them must be at least five times higher to ensure they do not return to the same spot. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, yet today it is difficult to find a usable footpath anywhere. Footpaths need not be wider, but they must be properly maintained—something that can only be achieved through stringent action against such violators.”

Allegations of collusion

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of the Right to Fight Foundation, said, “At Malad station road, SV Road, Mindspace and several other areas in Malad West, roads have been encroached upon by hawkers, while stall owners have extended their shops into public spaces meant for citizens. The action taken against them is merely a farce, as hawkers and officials appear to be hand in glove, leaving citizens to suffer.”

However, a senior official said, “The implementation of the hawkers’ policy could have regulated the problem to a certain extent, but it remained stalled during the election period. Now that the elected body is in place, we hope the issue will be resolved.”

Ward-level action cited

Meanwhile, Dhanaji Hirlekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the BMC’s L ward, said, “We are consistently taking action against unauthorised shop extensions as well as hawkers in Kurla. On Tuesday, we have held meetings with local residents and, in coordination with the Regional Transport Office and the traffic police, are working to resolve the issue.”

