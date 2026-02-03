Mumbai Air Pollution: Rising Temperatures And Slow Winds Push AQI To Poor Levels Across City

Hazy skies envelop Mumbai as temperatures rise and air quality deteriorates across several city locations | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil & Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Feb 03: The mercury as well as the air quality index (AQI) has once again peaked in Mumbai. A change in wind pattern has taken the city’s maximum temperature to 33°C, the third highest in the state, while slow winds have escalated the already poor AQI. Several areas in Mumbai recorded AQI above 150 on Tuesday, with CSMIA T2 recording the poorest AQI of 203.

Temperatures above normal

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Colaba observatory were 32.6°C and 22°C, respectively, which is 2.1°C above normal. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Santacruz observatory were 33°C and 20°C, which were 1.4°C and 2.5°C above normal, respectively.

Slight dip expected

The temperature is likely to dip slightly by the weekend or next week, before rising again towards the end of the month as the summer season begins.

Weather forecast and wind pattern

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai city and suburbs will be 32°C and 23°C, respectively, with the possibility of the mercury reaching 34°C. The skies will remain partly cloudy.

“The westerly wind disturbances cause the easterly winds to slow down. The change in pattern raises the temperature and also keeps dust particles suspended in the air. This causes hazy skies, especially in the morning, and a rise in AQI levels as well,” said a senior official from the weather department.

BMC steps up mitigation measures

Meanwhile, the rise in AQI levels prompted the BMC to more strategically implement its air pollution control mitigation measures, including water misting and deep-cleaning drives for immediate relief.

Area-wise AQI levels

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in Mumbai on Tuesday was 140, compared to 105 on Monday. Areas that recorded the poorest AQI included CSMIA T2 (203), Chakala–Andheri East (185), Khetwadi–Bandra East (165), Ghatkopar (161), Byculla (159), Navy Nagar–Colaba (150), among others.

Pollution sources and enforcement

Officials from the BMC Environment Department said that action against polluting sites, deep-cleaning drives, road washing with tanker water, misting and other measures are being carried out daily.

“The CSMIA T2 monitoring station has been recording the highest AQI over the last couple of days. This is because a contractor has dumped red soil in the open next to the monitoring device. This has been communicated to the concerned ward office for immediate action,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued stop-work notices to more than 1,200 construction sites across Mumbai for violating air pollution control mitigation guidelines. However, strict enforcement on the ground remains a challenge.

