 Devendra Fadnavis To Present Maharashtra Budget On March 6 After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Marking Rare Chief Minister Milestone
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will table the Maharashtra Budget for 2026–27 on March 6, becoming one of the few sitting CMs to do so. The move follows the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who earlier held the finance portfolio.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will present the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 on March 6, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set to table it in the Legislative Assembly. This will be the first time in recent history that a sitting Chief Minister presents the state budget.

Session Begins Feb 23

The budget session of the state legislature will begin on February 23 in Mumbai. The date for the budget presentation was earlier fixed as March 6 by late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was also handling the finance portfolio. However, following Pawar’s death in a plane crash on January 28, speculation had arisen over who would present the budget this year.

After Ajit Pawar’s demise, Chief Minister Fadnavis retained charge of the Finance and Planning departments, clearing the way for him to present the budget in the Assembly. The Economic Survey of the state will be tabled on March 5, a day ahead of the budget.

article-image

Fadnavis to Present Budget for the Second Time

Devendra Fadnavis will become one of the few Chief Ministers in recent legislative history to present a state budget while holding the top post. Earlier, when Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, Fadnavis served as the Finance Minister and presented his first state budget in March 2023.

In the wake of Ajit Pawar’s death, the prevailing circumstances have led to Fadnavis presenting the budget for the second time, marking a significant moment in the state’s political and legislative history.

