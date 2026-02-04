 Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
MRA Marg Police registered an FIR against Dhurandhar 2 location manager Rinku Valmiki for allegedly flying a drone without mandatory permission in Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. The incident occurred during a shoot featuring actor Sanjay Dutt. Police said the act violated the Commissioner’s prohibitory order on unauthorized drone operations.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
MRA Marg Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2 for allegedly flying a drone without the mandatory permission in South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area. | File Pic

Mumbai: MRA Marg Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film Dhurandhar 2 for allegedly flying a drone without the mandatory permission in South Mumbai’s high-security Fort area.

FIR Details

An FIR was registered on February 1 at MRA Marg Police Station against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki (39), the film’s location manager, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly disobeying lawful orders issued by public authorities.

According to police, a drone was used during the shooting of a scene without obtaining official clearance. The violation came to light during the film’s shooting schedule in the Fort area, which is considered a sensitive and high-security zone.

Sources said that actor Sanjay Dutt and the entire film crew were present at the location on February 1. It was the third day of the shooting schedule. Since January 30, parts of the historic Fort locality had been specially dressed up for the shoot to resemble an old, crowded Pakistani street.

Exact Location

The incident reportedly occurred between 2 pm and 2.30 pm near Kohinoor Hotel on Bora Bazaar Street, Fort. Despite an existing prohibitory order banning drone operations in the Brihanmumbai area, the accused allegedly flew the drone without legal permission.

Police said the act violated an official order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, dated January 5, 2026), which restricts drone flying without authorization.

Valmiki, a resident of Shri Sai Sneh Complex, Mira Road (East), was served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, 2023, and later released after due procedure. Further investigation is underway.

