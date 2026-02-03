Panvel To See Traffic Curbs On Feb 6, 7 And 9 As Raigad Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Election Process Begins

Panvel will face temporary traffic restrictions from February 6 to February 7, and again on February 9, due to polling, transportation of election material, and vote counting for the Raigad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti General Elections 2026, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announced. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Panvel will face temporary traffic restrictions from February 6 to February 7, and again on February 9, due to polling, transportation of election material, and vote counting for the Raigad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti General Elections 2026, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department announced.

Poll Material Centre Identified

According to officials, Vitthoba Khandappa (V.K.) High School, Panvel, has been designated as the polling material distribution centre, strong room, and vote counting venue. To ensure smooth movement of polling parties and secure handling of election material, several key roads around the school will be completely closed to public traffic, except for vehicles engaged in election duties and essential services.

From 00:01 hrs on February 6 till midnight of February 7, four routes will remain closed: the road from Amardham to V.K. High School via Wadale Lake immersion ghat, the road from Wadale Lake Beat Chowki to V.K. High School, the road from New Panvel Signal to V.K. High School, and the service road from New Panvel Signal towards Amardham.

Restrictions on Counting Day

Additionally, on February 9, when vote counting is scheduled, the roads from Amardham to V.K. High School via Wadale Lake immersion ghat and New Panvel Signal to V.K. High School will remain closed from 5 am to 10 pm.

Traffic police have suggested alternative routes via Savarkar Chowk, Panvel Court, Line Aali Road, and Garden Hotel Signal, depending on the direction of travel, to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Police Appeal to Commuters

“These traffic restrictions are necessary to ensure the safe and orderly conduct of the election process, including movement of polling parties, storage of ballot material, and counting of votes,” said DCP (Traffic) P. Tirupathi Kakade. “Commuters are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and use the designated alternative routes during the restricted hours.”

The restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, government vehicles, vehicles requisitioned for election work, and other essential service vehicles. Traffic personnel will be deployed at key junctions to regulate movement and guide motorists.

