Raigad Land Dispute Triggers Social Boycott Case As Dighi Coastal Police Book 14 For Isolating Family In Borli Panchatan Village

Dighi Coastal Police have booked 14 persons for allegedly enforcing a social boycott on a family in Borli Panchatan village after a dispute over an open plot of land. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Dighi Coastal Police have booked 14 persons for allegedly enforcing a social boycott on a family in Borli Panchatan village after a dispute over an open plot of land, officials said.

Incident Background

Police said the case relates to an incident reported to have occurred around midnight on August 1, last year, within the jurisdiction of Borlip Panchatan village. The complainant, who resides in Rohidas Housing Society, alleged that a portion of open land was not being handed over to him, leading to a prolonged dispute with the owner of an adjoining plot. Following the dispute, the neighbouring landowner filed a civil suit in the Shrivardhan court, claiming ownership of the land in the complainant’s possession. The differences between them increased after the legal case. The issue was later taken up by the housing society committee and discussed among members of the Rohidas community, police said.

Police said that after the community took up the matter, they held a meeting wherein the accused allegedly demanded the complainant to settle the dispute by vacating the land. The complainant further alleged in his complaint that he was warned that all the members of the community cut off all social relations with him and his family if he failed to vacate the land.

Social Isolation Alleged

The complainant alleged that he refused to vacate due to which his family was allegedly subjected to social isolation. The community members were barred from visiting his home.

Based on the complaint, Dighi Coastal Police have registered an offence under the Maharashtra Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, along with applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against 14 people of the village who barred the community members from having any kind of social interaction with the complainant.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/