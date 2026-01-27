 Navi Mumbai News: NSS Students And NMMC Officials Collect 900 Kg Waste During Cleanliness Drive At Parsik Hill
Navi Mumbai News: NSS Students And NMMC Officials Collect 900 Kg Waste During Cleanliness Drive At Parsik Hill

Over 150 NSS students collected more than 900 kg of waste during a cleanliness drive at Parsik Hill, Belapur, organised by NMMC under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Republic Day. Civic officials urged citizens to adopt cleanliness habits as a daily responsibility.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
NSS students and NMMC officials carry out a cleanliness drive at Parsik Hill in Belapur, collecting over 900 kg of waste | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Jan 27: A special cleanliness drive was successfully conducted at Parsik Hill in Belapur under the ‘Clean Habits, Clean India’ initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission, in which more than 150 NSS students collected over 900 kilograms of waste.

The campaign was organised by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde on the occasion of Republic Day.

Seven cleanliness habits highlighted

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar addressed the participating students and highlighted the importance of adopting seven cleanliness habits, including avoiding littering and spitting in public places, segregating wet and dry waste at the source, avoiding single-use plastics, practising regular hand hygiene, following the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, and using toilets responsibly.

“Cleanliness is not just a one-day activity but a continuous habit. If every citizen adopts these seven habits in daily life, our city and nation can truly become clean and healthy,” said Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar.

He further appealed to citizens to participate in cleanliness initiatives as a social responsibility and to politely discourage anyone found engaging in activities that harm public cleanliness.

Students’ participation

Students from NSS units of six colleges — SIES College, Nerul; MGM College, Kamothe; Sterling College of Pharmacy, Nerul; Datta Meghe College of Engineering, Airoli; F.G. Naik College, Koparkhairane; and S.K. College, Nerul — actively participated in the drive.

During the programme, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr Ajay Gadade, along with officials and participants, took a collective cleanliness pledge.

Also Watch:

Sanitation Officer Naresh Andher and Sanitation Inspectors Vijay Naik, Sanjay Patil and Mahesh More, along with sanitation workers, played a key role in the successful execution of the campaign. The civic body expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of students and youth in the initiative.

