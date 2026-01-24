 NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard

NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard

As many as 249 candidates forfeited their security deposits in the NMMC elections, highlighting major electoral setbacks. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena topped the list with 30 forfeitures, while all 26 candidates of Ajit Pawar-led NCP lost deposits. Independents fared worst with 81 forfeitures, reflecting voter preference for party-backed panels.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, the security deposits of 249 candidates were forfeited, highlighting the electoral setbacks faced by several political parties.

Sena setback

Among political outfits, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recorded the highest number of forfeitures, with 30 of its candidates losing their deposits.

A total of 81 Independent candidates also forfeited their deposits, the highest among all categories. The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) suffered a major blow, with all 26 of its candidates losing their deposits, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) saw 23 of its 25 candidates forfeit their deposits.

FPJ Shorts
NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard
NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard
Palghar News: 36-Year-Old Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Naigaon East; Arrested After Reporting Crime To Police
Palghar News: 36-Year-Old Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Naigaon East; Arrested After Reporting Crime To Police
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Again In Asia Cup Final Repeat As Mhatre & Co Seal Super Sixers Berth
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Again In Asia Cup Final Repeat As Mhatre & Co Seal Super Sixers Berth
Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women Open Category Reservation
Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women Open Category Reservation

Following them were candidates from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (19) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (18).

More forfeits

Other parties whose candidates lost deposits include the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction – 8 candidates), Aam Aadmi Party (14), Bahujan Samaj Party (6), Congress (5), RPI and several smaller parties.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women...
article-image

A total of 83 Independents contested the elections. Political observers had earlier predicted that Independents contesting without panels under the multi-member ward system would face limitations—a prediction that largely proved accurate, as voters appeared to have largely rejected Independent candidates.

Despite this trend, a few Independents delivered notable performances. Bharat Bhoir from Ward 14-D in the Turbhe 14-village area emerged as the only Independent winner, securing 7,226 votes.

Vote crossers

Other Independents who crossed the 1,000-vote mark include Rinku Yadav from Ward 1-D, Digha (3,318 votes), Krishnakant Tiwari from Ward 10-D, Koparkhairane (1,835), Sapna Mukadam (2,354), Poonam Gaykar (1,963), Rakhi Patil (2,233), Mangesh Gavde (3,677), Yogesh Tandel (2,257), Sharda Pandurang Amle (1,117) and Sudhir Parmeshwar (999).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While...
NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While...
Palghar News: 36-Year-Old Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Naigaon East;...
Palghar News: 36-Year-Old Man Strangles Wife To Death Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Naigaon East;...
Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women...
Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women...
Thane Civil Hospital Doctors Restore Carpenter’s Hand With Free Carpal Tunnel Surgery In 30...
Thane Civil Hospital Doctors Restore Carpenter’s Hand With Free Carpal Tunnel Surgery In 30...
Maharashtra News: Girl Child Birth Ratio Rises To 950 In Thane District’s Rural Areas, Reflecting...
Maharashtra News: Girl Child Birth Ratio Rises To 950 In Thane District’s Rural Areas, Reflecting...