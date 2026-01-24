NMMC Polls See 249 Candidates Lose Security Deposits, Uddhav Sena Tops Party Forfeitures While Independents Hit Hard

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, the security deposits of 249 candidates were forfeited, highlighting the electoral setbacks faced by several political parties.

Sena setback

Among political outfits, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recorded the highest number of forfeitures, with 30 of its candidates losing their deposits.

A total of 81 Independent candidates also forfeited their deposits, the highest among all categories. The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) suffered a major blow, with all 26 of its candidates losing their deposits, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) saw 23 of its 25 candidates forfeit their deposits.

Following them were candidates from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (19) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (18).

More forfeits

Other parties whose candidates lost deposits include the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction – 8 candidates), Aam Aadmi Party (14), Bahujan Samaj Party (6), Congress (5), RPI and several smaller parties.

A total of 83 Independents contested the elections. Political observers had earlier predicted that Independents contesting without panels under the multi-member ward system would face limitations—a prediction that largely proved accurate, as voters appeared to have largely rejected Independent candidates.

Despite this trend, a few Independents delivered notable performances. Bharat Bhoir from Ward 14-D in the Turbhe 14-village area emerged as the only Independent winner, securing 7,226 votes.

Vote crossers

Other Independents who crossed the 1,000-vote mark include Rinku Yadav from Ward 1-D, Digha (3,318 votes), Krishnakant Tiwari from Ward 10-D, Koparkhairane (1,835), Sapna Mukadam (2,354), Poonam Gaykar (1,963), Rakhi Patil (2,233), Mangesh Gavde (3,677), Yogesh Tandel (2,257), Sharda Pandurang Amle (1,117) and Sudhir Parmeshwar (999).

