Mira-Bhayandar Mayor Race Heats Up As MNS Launches ‘Marathi Mayor’ Banner Campaign After Women Open Category Reservation

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) | File Image

Mumbai: The political atmosphere in Mira-Bhayandar has heated up following the announcement of the reservation lottery for the Mayoral post. After the post was reserved for the Open Category – Women, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched an aggressive banner campaign across the city.

Banner drive

Banners stating, "The Mayor of Mira-Bhayandar must be Marathi, or else..." have appeared in various locations. These banners were reportedly put up under the leadership of MNS City President Sandeep Rane. Following the reservation announcement, MNS has once again strongly pushed its demand for a Marathi Mayor, sparking concerns that the Marathi-Hindi linguistic dispute in the city may resurface. Similar demands in the past have led to political and social tension in the region.

The MNS banner campaign has caught the attention of other political parties, and political activities have intensified ahead of the upcoming Mayoral election. Meanwhile, police sources indicate that the administration is on high alert to ensure law and order is maintained.

Public confusion

While MNS maintains this aggressive stance in Mira-Bhayandar, a contrasting development has emerged in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits. MNS leader Raju Patil has reportedly extended support to the Mahayuti alliance. This dual role of the party across two different municipal corporations has caused confusion among the public. Despite MNS having contested elections against the Mahayuti, Raju Patil, along with five corporators, has backed the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

