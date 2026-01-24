RAIT To Organise ‘UDAAN 2026 – Let Dreams Fly’ Marathon At Nerul Stadium To Promote Social Causes And Fitness Drive

D. Y. Patil Deemed to be University’s Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT), through its Social Wing, is set to organise the 8th edition of its annual marathon event, ‘UDAAN 2026 – Let Dreams Fly’. | X @DYPatilRAIT & File Pic

Navi Mumbai: D. Y. Patil Deemed to be University’s Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT), through its Social Wing, is set to organise the 8th edition of its annual marathon event, ‘UDAAN 2026 – Let Dreams Fly’.

The event is to be held on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at D. Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul.

Run theme

The event, a 7-kilometre run, aims to promote social responsibility and support social welfare initiatives. With the theme “Run for a Cause”, the marathon encourages citizens to contribute towards meaningful community-driven causes while embracing fitness and well-being.

Start time

The marathon will commence at 5:00 a.m., and is open to participants from all walks of life. Registration is priced at Rs 250, which includes an event T-shirt, medal, certificate, refreshments, and a post-run Zumba session. Participants also have the option to make additional donations in support of the cause.

Adding to the excitement, the event features a total prize pool of Rs 20,000, with medals awarded to the top 200 finishers, recognising excellence and participation.

For further information and registrations, interested participants may contact:

Pushkar: 8108981903

Namitha: 9653674499

Online registration is available at:

https://forms.gle/1f5mWy6BiN5a2kmm7

— Social Wing, Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology

