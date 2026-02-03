Navi Mumbai News: Police Team Attacked While Chasing Drug Trafficking Accused In Ulwe; Four Seriously Injured

Police Team Attacked While Chasing Drug Trafficking Accused In Ulwe; Four Seriously Injured | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Four persons, including an Assistant Police Inspector, were seriously injured after a police team was brutally attacked while attempting to arrest an accused in a drug trafficking case at Shagun Chowk in Ulwe around midnight on Saturday. The attackers, armed with hockey sticks, swords, choppers and a country-made firearm, also looted valuables worth Rs 1.80 lakh before fleeing the spot.

Injured Police Personnel

The injured include Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Mandhare, police mitra Atul Jaiswal, Ahmedraza Qureshi and Firoz Siddiqui. All four were rushed to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Trap Laid At Chowk

According to police, the Mankhurd police team had received a tip-off that an accused wanted in an NDPS-related case was present in Ulwe. Acting on the information, API Mandhare and his team laid a trap at Shagun Chowk. When the police tried to apprehend the main accused, Ismail Sheikh and Shahid Khan, who were dining at a hotel, their associates allegedly gathered unlawfully and launched a violent attack on the police personnel.

Weapons, Threats And Loot

The attackers, identified as Ayaz Khan, Asif Khan, Meraj Khan, Nizam, Shoaib and Meheraj, allegedly abused the police team, issued death threats and assaulted them with deadly weapons. During the scuffle, they snatched a gold chain from one of the victims and a mobile phone belonging to the Assistant Police Inspector before escaping.

Also Watch:

Case Registered, Hunt On

Ulwe police have registered a case under sections related to unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, offences under the Arms Act and obstruction of government duty. Special teams have been formed to trace the absconding accused.

Police Issue Warning

"The attack on police personnel is extremely serious. The accused will be arrested soon, and strict action will be taken against all those involved. As of now, all accused are absconding," said Arjun Rajane, Senior Police Inspector, Ulwe police station.

