Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Team Attacked By Suspected Drug Traffickers In Navi Mumbai; Several Injured

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the anti-narcotics team of the Mumbai Police was attacked by suspected drug traffickers during an operation in the Ulva area of Navi Mumbai last week. The incident occurred when the team conducted a raid in the Ulva locality while tracking suspects linked to a drug trafficking case who were located near Shagun Chowk.

Cops Attacked With Sharp Weapons

According to the Loksatta.com report, when officers attempted to arrest them, the accused allegedly launched a violent attack on the police team using sharp weapons, including choppers, swords, hockey sticks and a village axe. In the attack, Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Mandhare of RCF Police Station was injured in the attack. Other police personnel, including Firoz Siddiqui, Ahmed Raza Qureshi and Atul Jaisawal, also sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the attack, the senior police inspector at the Ulva Police station immediately sent a team of police for help. Moreover, a case has also been registered against all eight accused.

Navi Mumbai Police Not Informed Ahead Of The Raid

The report also stated that the Mumbai Police team did not seek help from the local police station before conducting the raid and had not informed the Navi Mumbai Police in advance about the operation.

Earlier In January 2026, three men were taken into custody for allegedly arguing with and assaulting traffic police personnel during a vehicle-checking drive at a naka bandi in Panvel on New Year’s Eve, leaving a traffic constable injured.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on December 31 at Shivshambho Naka, where traffic police had intensified checks as part of security arrangements for New Year celebrations.

