 Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs

Mumbai local commuters can expect faster and easier ticket purchases as Western Railway installs 325 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines across suburban stations. Launched at Churchgate, the initiative aims to reduce queues, promote digital payments through UPI and apps, replace outdated machines, and improve overall passenger convenience.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs |

Getting a local train ticket in Mumbai is set to become quicker and smoother with Western Railway rolling out 325 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines across its suburban network. The move aims to significantly reduce long queues at ticket counters and encourage more commuters to shift towards digital and self service ticketing options.

The new ATVMs will be installed at station premises and foot overbridges, ensuring better accessibility during peak travel hours. Officials said the upgraded machines will process transactions faster and offer seamless digital payment options.

Campaign launched at Churchgate station

The initiative was formally launched at Churchgate station under the campaign titled Mera Tiktak Meri Shaan, Aapkasant Bharat Ke Liye Mera Gadhan. The campaign was inaugurated by Pradeep Kumar, General Manager in charge of Western Railway, who highlighted the role of ticketed travel in railway modernisation and national development.

FPJ Shorts
Former England Cricketer & ECB Official Passes Away At 67
Former England Cricketer & ECB Official Passes Away At 67
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's Privacy Policy
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja Booked For Alleged Caste Abuse
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest
'India AI Impact Summit' Attracts 35,000 Registrations To Date; Set To Be Largest

“A passenger who travels with a valid ticket contributes directly to the modernisation of railways and nation building. Passengers should always ensure they are travelling with a valid ticket,” Kumar said while addressing commuters and railway staff.

Read Also
Heartwarming! Commuters Stand In Crowded Mumbai Local Train While Stray Dog Peacefully Sleeps On A...
article-image

Old machines to be replaced or relocated

At present, Western Railway operates 501 ATVMs across its network. Of these, around 110 machines will be replaced as they have completed their operational lifespan. The remaining machines will be relocated to newer and more strategic locations to improve passenger convenience.

Earlier versions of ATVMs were often reported to be non functional or closed, leading to commuter frustration. Several passengers had raised complaints regarding unavailable machines during rush hours. Railway officials said the new machines are expected to function more reliably and reduce dependence on manned counters.

Read Also
'What’s The Point Of TCs?’ Commuter Calls Out First-Class Ticket Misuse On Mumbai Locals
article-image

Digital payments and mobile app access

The upgraded ATVMs will allow passengers to purchase tickets using UPI and other digital payment modes, eliminating the need to carry cash. In addition, the railway administration has introduced the Rail One mobile application, enabling commuters to buy tickets directly from their smartphones.

Officials believe the combined push of modern machines and mobile ticketing will save time, improve passenger experience, and promote a more efficient suburban railway system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s Body Wasn’t Identified By His Watch, But By DNA & Kurta Fabric -- Here Are All...
Ajit Pawar’s Body Wasn’t Identified By His Watch, But By DNA & Kurta Fabric -- Here Are All...
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja...
'Tum Kabhi Sudhroge Nahin': Marathi Asmita Row Likely To Reignite After Mumbai Builder Sushil Raheja...
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Conducted Detailed Recce In Juhu Before Attack, Used...
'A New Chapter Of Friendship': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To India-US Trade Deal
'A New Chapter Of Friendship': Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To India-US Trade Deal