Mumbai Local Train: Ticket Queues To Reduce As Western Railway Adds 325 Digital ATVMs |

Getting a local train ticket in Mumbai is set to become quicker and smoother with Western Railway rolling out 325 new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines across its suburban network. The move aims to significantly reduce long queues at ticket counters and encourage more commuters to shift towards digital and self service ticketing options.

The new ATVMs will be installed at station premises and foot overbridges, ensuring better accessibility during peak travel hours. Officials said the upgraded machines will process transactions faster and offer seamless digital payment options.

Campaign launched at Churchgate station

The initiative was formally launched at Churchgate station under the campaign titled Mera Tiktak Meri Shaan, Aapkasant Bharat Ke Liye Mera Gadhan. The campaign was inaugurated by Pradeep Kumar, General Manager in charge of Western Railway, who highlighted the role of ticketed travel in railway modernisation and national development.

“A passenger who travels with a valid ticket contributes directly to the modernisation of railways and nation building. Passengers should always ensure they are travelling with a valid ticket,” Kumar said while addressing commuters and railway staff.

Old machines to be replaced or relocated

At present, Western Railway operates 501 ATVMs across its network. Of these, around 110 machines will be replaced as they have completed their operational lifespan. The remaining machines will be relocated to newer and more strategic locations to improve passenger convenience.

Earlier versions of ATVMs were often reported to be non functional or closed, leading to commuter frustration. Several passengers had raised complaints regarding unavailable machines during rush hours. Railway officials said the new machines are expected to function more reliably and reduce dependence on manned counters.

Digital payments and mobile app access

The upgraded ATVMs will allow passengers to purchase tickets using UPI and other digital payment modes, eliminating the need to carry cash. In addition, the railway administration has introduced the Rail One mobile application, enabling commuters to buy tickets directly from their smartphones.

Officials believe the combined push of modern machines and mobile ticketing will save time, improve passenger experience, and promote a more efficient suburban railway system.