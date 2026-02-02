'What’s The Point Of TCs?’ Commuter Calls Out First-Class Ticket Misuse On Mumbai Locals

Pragya Gupta X Account

Mumbai: Mumbai locals are no strangers to passengers travelling without valid tickets or passes. Many commuters resort to this due to extreme overcrowding during peak hours, allowing them to slip into compartments unnoticed. Raising concern over this persistent issue, a commuter took to social media to flag the persistent overcrowding in first-class coaches of Mumbai local trains, alleging widespread misuse of first-class compartments by passengers travelling on second-class tickets.

Whats the point of having TCs if they cant change even 2% of the problem for people travelling in the local in Mumbai. @mybmc @IRCTCofficial @MumbaiPolice god knows who is responsible to ensure this works but gotta tell you - never seen more 3rd class behaviour in 1st class dabba pic.twitter.com/25LvEIzxSn — Pragya Gupta (@pragpug) February 2, 2026

In a post, user Pragya Gupta shared her frustration over the rush in the first-class compartment, claiming that a large number of commuters boarding these coaches do not hold valid first-class tickets or passes. She questioned the effectiveness of ticket-checking, asking, “What’s the point of having TCs if they can’t change even 2% of the problem for people travelling in the local in Mumbai”

Expressing further dismay, Gupta wrote that she had “never seen more third-class behaviour in a first-class dabba.” alleging that genuine first-class passengers are often abused.

She added that those who pay extra for first-class passes are frequently harassed by unauthorised travellers, calling the situation “disgusting” and urging authorities to take strict action.

Responding to the complaint, the official Railway Seva handle stated that the matter had been escalated to the concerned officials for necessary action.

The issue of unauthorised travel in first-class compartments has long plagued Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Many commuters with second-class tickets reportedly board first-class coaches in the hope of finding space or relief during peak hours, while others do so when trains are about to depart, and they see no other choice. However, regular commuters argue that such practices undermine the very purpose of differentiated ticket classes.

Mumbai Local Passangers Caught With Fake Tickets

The problem has also taken a more serious turn in recent months, with authorities flagging instances of passengers using fake or digitally altered tickets on Central and Western Railway lines. Railway officials have advised commuters to carry valid digital identity proof along with their tickets to facilitate verification during checks.

Indian Railways has warned that passengers found generating or travelling on counterfeit tickets will face strict legal action. Offences involving cheating, forgery and digital manipulation may attract charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(1), 340(2) and 3/5, with penalties ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment of up to seven years.

Passengers have been urged to purchase tickets only through authorised channels such as the UTS mobile application, ATVM machines or station ticket counters, as authorities step up enforcement to curb ticket misuse on Mumbai locals.

