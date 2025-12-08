CR, WR Intensify Crackdown On Fake Tickets; Multiple Forgery Cases Detected Across Mumbai Suburban Network | (Photo Courtesy: File/Pinterest)

Central and Western Railway have launched an aggressive enforcement drive to curb the rising use of fake, forged and digitally altered tickets across the Mumbai suburban system, with several fraud cases detected over the past two months.

CR, WR Step Up Checks At Major Stations And Onboard Trains

Railway authorities have significantly increased ticket inspections at key stations and inside suburban and long-distance trains. Special squads comprising ticket inspectors and security personnel are conducting surprise checks to identify passengers using fraudulent or irregular tickets.

Commuters have been advised to carry valid ID proof matching the name and details printed on their season tickets or passes. Any mismatch will be treated as an irregularity, officials clarified.

Forgery Cases To Attract Severe BNS Penalties

Railways have warned that anyone generating or travelling on counterfeit tickets will face strict legal action. Offences related to cheating, forgery and digital manipulation will attract charges under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 318(2), 336(3), 336(4), 340(1), 340(2) and 3/5, with penalties ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment of up to seven years.

Passengers have been urged to purchase tickets only through authorised platforms—UTS app, ATVM machines or station ticket counters.

Fake Tickets Detected By CR And WR In Oct–Nov

Railway teams have flagged several incidents of counterfeit or digitally altered tickets during routine checks across suburban and long-distance trains.

CR Case 1: Woman Caught With Fake UTS AC Season Ticket

During a routine check on the 10.02 Kalyan–Dadar AC local, TTI Vishal Navle found passenger Gudiya Sharma travelling on a fraudulent UTS-generated AC season ticket. She was handed over to GRP Kalyan.

The inquiry revealed that the fake pass had been created by her husband, Omkar Sharma, who had given it to her for travel.

CR Case 2: Three Passengers Caught With Fake Digital Season Passes

In another November case, a CR team led by Prashant Kamble—with RPF support—caught three youths travelling in an AC local with fake UTS season tickets. The fraud came to light when they failed to open the tickets on the UTS app, and verification confirmed the passes were never issued.

WR Cases: Digitally Edited Tickets, Fake Reserved Tickets

Western Railway’s enforcement staff also detected multiple cases of ticket forgery:

TC Mohammad Zahid Qureshi and Abdul Aziz found a fake Tatkal reserved ticket on a mail/express train. The passenger admitted purchasing it at a higher price from an unauthorised agent and was handed over to GRP.

TC Sai Prasad caught a digitally edited mobile ticket in an AC suburban local. Graphic tools had been used to alter the QR code and key travel details. The passenger was detained and handed to GRP.

TC Paradeep Kumar identified a manipulated mobile ticket where a ₹15 ticket was digitally edited into a fake season pass.

TC Mohammad Zahid Qureshi also nabbed two ineligible passengers travelling on fake Handicapped (HP) quota tickets on a long-distance train. Both were handed over to GRP for further action.

