 Heartwarming! Commuters Stand In Crowded Mumbai Local Train While Stray Dog Peacefully Sleeps On A First-Class Seat | Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiHeartwarming! Commuters Stand In Crowded Mumbai Local Train While Stray Dog Peacefully Sleeps On A First-Class Seat | Viral Video

Heartwarming! Commuters Stand In Crowded Mumbai Local Train While Stray Dog Peacefully Sleeps On A First-Class Seat | Viral Video

A video of a stray dog sleeping peacefully on a first-class train seat in Mumbai went viral after commuters chose to stand, refusing to disturb the animal. Shared by senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, the footage has won hearts online. Social media users praised the gesture as a beautiful example of humanity, kindness, and respect for voiceless creatures.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: In a heartwarming gesture, a video of a stray dog peacefully sleeping on a first-class train seat while commuters chose to stand in the crowded compartment, refusing to disturb the animal, is going viral on social media. The video shared on social media has also won hearts, with many hoping for more such acts of kindness.

The video was shared by Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector and also an animal lover, feeder and rescuer on his official handle on Instagram. In the video, it is clearly seen that the coach was crowded. He captioned the post and wrote, "Is this humanity ??? In a Mumbai local train, a dog was sleeping in a first-class compartment. The passengers chose not to disturb its sleep and travelled standing instead. This shows that humanity and love for the voiceless are still alive.”

Read Also
Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s...
article-image

Social media reaction to the viral post

Several users commented on the viral video with heart emojis, while one called it “true coexistence”, and another saluted the commuters for the heartwarming gesture. For Mumbaikars, who know how crowded local trains can get, the act of letting the dog rest peacefully has won many hearts.

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'
Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'
'Sustaining 7-8% Growth Top Priority For Job Creation, Women Leadership, And Creative Economy': FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Sustaining 7-8% Growth Top Priority For Job Creation, Women Leadership, And Creative Economy': FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Mumbai To Host ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026, Boosting India’s Global Maritime Profile
Mumbai To Host ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026, Boosting India’s Global Maritime Profile
'CM Nitish Kumar Govt Committed To Creating One Crore Jobs By 2030,' Says Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
'CM Nitish Kumar Govt Committed To Creating One Crore Jobs By 2030,' Says Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
Read Also
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Breakthrough: 3 Massive Steel Pans Successfully Launched In Bhandup While City...
article-image

One user wrote, "When kindness speaks the language of love, such beautiful moments are created," while another added, "Good, humanity is still alive."

"Love is not about rich and poor, but love is about respect, care, support and understanding," a user noted.

One user added, "Thanks to all those who did not trouble the dog."

Several comments included, "Humans with humanity", "Train coach mein bethe sabhi mere pyare yatri logo ko bahut dhanyavad."

Commenting user also commented on SC verdict and added, "If only they knew that there is more love than hate in our country. And the love is natural, while the hate is created."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'
Panvel Municipal Corporation Resolves Citizens’ Grievances On 'Lokshahi Din'
Mumbai To Host ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026, Boosting India’s Global Maritime Profile
Mumbai To Host ISSA India Regional Meeting 2026, Boosting India’s Global Maritime Profile
Mumbai News: Wilson College Community Gathers At Azad Maidan To Protest Gymkhana Handover
Mumbai News: Wilson College Community Gathers At Azad Maidan To Protest Gymkhana Handover
BMC Announces Strict Sanitation Fines In Mumbai: ₹250 Fine For Spitting, ₹500 For Littering &...
BMC Announces Strict Sanitation Fines In Mumbai: ₹250 Fine For Spitting, ₹500 For Littering &...
World Wetlands Day: BNHS Flags Crucial Role Of MMR Wetlands In Protecting Mumbai From Climate...
World Wetlands Day: BNHS Flags Crucial Role Of MMR Wetlands In Protecting Mumbai From Climate...