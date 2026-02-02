Heartwarming! Commuters Stand In Crowded Mumbai Local Train While Stray Dog Peacefully Sleeps On A First-Class Seat | Viral Video

Mumbai: In a heartwarming gesture, a video of a stray dog peacefully sleeping on a first-class train seat while commuters chose to stand in the crowded compartment, refusing to disturb the animal, is going viral on social media. The video shared on social media has also won hearts, with many hoping for more such acts of kindness.

The video was shared by Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector and also an animal lover, feeder and rescuer on his official handle on Instagram. In the video, it is clearly seen that the coach was crowded. He captioned the post and wrote, "Is this humanity ??? In a Mumbai local train, a dog was sleeping in a first-class compartment. The passengers chose not to disturb its sleep and travelled standing instead. This shows that humanity and love for the voiceless are still alive.”

Social media reaction to the viral post

Several users commented on the viral video with heart emojis, while one called it “true coexistence”, and another saluted the commuters for the heartwarming gesture. For Mumbaikars, who know how crowded local trains can get, the act of letting the dog rest peacefully has won many hearts.

One user wrote, "When kindness speaks the language of love, such beautiful moments are created," while another added, "Good, humanity is still alive."

"Love is not about rich and poor, but love is about respect, care, support and understanding," a user noted.

One user added, "Thanks to all those who did not trouble the dog."

Several comments included, "Humans with humanity", "Train coach mein bethe sabhi mere pyare yatri logo ko bahut dhanyavad."

Commenting user also commented on SC verdict and added, "If only they knew that there is more love than hate in our country. And the love is natural, while the hate is created."

