CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025

Navi Mumbai: In 2025, CIDCO probed 92 vigilance cases, demolishing 2,817 unauthorized structures, seizing 129 vehicles involved in illegal debris dumping, and handling 776 fire emergencies across Navi Mumbai and NAINA areas under the supervision of the Chief Vigilance Officer.

Zero-Tolerance Policy for Corruption and Accountability

Of the 92 vigilance cases examined during the year, 74 cases were disposed of, including one case recommended for registration of an FIR. Departmental inquiries were proposed against 17 employees, while two employees were transferred and three faced disciplinary action under CIDCO service rules for negligence in duty. Additionally, two employees were suspended after inquiries found that they had falsely marked attendance, remained absent from duty, and allegedly demanded money from applicants. An assistant legal officer engaged through a private agency was also dismissed from service for repeated unauthorized absence.

Commenting on the action taken, Chief Vigilance Officer DCP Suresh Mengade said, “CIDCO has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, negligence, and misuse of official position, adding that strict action would continue wherever irregularities are found to ensure transparency, accountability, and citizen-friendly governance.”

CIDCO also examined 433 non-vigilance complaints, disposing of 315 cases. The Vigilance Department conducted 39 surprise inspections across various CIDCO offices to curb malpractices and ensure that citizens were not harassed by officials. The corporation observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2, organising lectures, rallies, and essay competitions to promote public awareness against corruption.

Environmental Violations: Debris Dumping Crackdown

As part of its crackdown on environmental violations, CIDCO seized 129 dumpers, trucks, and tempos used for illegally dumping debris on land acquired or under acquisition by the corporation. Consequently, 47 criminal cases were registered at different police stations against the drivers involved.

The CIDCO Fire Services Department handled 776 fire-related incidents during the year and safely rescued around 400 residents trapped at various locations. During the monsoon, fire personnel also rescued 125 to 150 citizens stranded near the Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar. Fire safety awareness programmes and live demonstrations were conducted for school students, metro staff, Rapid Action Force personnel, and citizens across Navi Mumbai and NAINA.

Fire Services: Emergency Response and Public Safety

On the encroachment front, CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai division carried out 285 demolition drives, removing 82 RCC structures, 97 brick structures, and 2,638 temporary constructions. Authorities reclaimed 267 encroached plots, freeing more than 5.79 lakh square metres of land, issued 5,826 notices under the MRTP Act, and removed 10 aviation obstacles. In the NAINA region, 23 demolition drives were conducted, including the removal of two G+4 and two G+1 RCC buildings, roadside encroachments, huts, and illegal hoardings.

CIDCO’s Security Department carried out 42 enforcement actions at railway stations against unauthorized hawkers and illegal vendors, handled 46 protest-related incidents without any untoward events, and initiated legal action against nine persons for unauthorized entry and illegal activities in and around CIDCO Bhavan. For their exemplary service, 116 security personnel were awarded commendation certificates.

