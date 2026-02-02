 Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s Quick Reflexes Save Child | Dramatic Video
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s Quick Reflexes Save Child (Screengrab) | X

Kozhikode: A small girl narrowly escaped from being run over by a bus in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. The incident, which took place in the Kodiyathur area of the district, was recorded on CCTV, and the dramatic video surfaced online on Monday.

In the CCTV footage, the girl child was seen suddenly appearing out of nowhere from behind an autorickshaw parked along the roadside and coming into the middle of the road in front of a speeding bus.

Video Of The Incident:

Fortunately, the driver of the bus showed presence of mind and changed the direction of the vehicle immediately to save the child, avoiding a fatal accident. The video is sending shockwaves among netizens.

The child escaped without injury. It is still not clear whether the child was with her parents or was standing alone near the autorickshaw.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the driver’s alertness while others blaming the child’s parents for their carelessness.

Netizens’ reaction:

“Action should be taken against its negligent parents,” an X user wrote.

“The girl’s alertness saved her. She managed to stop herself just in time. At this moment, whoever the guardian was with this girl should face a case for endangering her life, along with a non-bailable five-year prison sentence,” another user wrote.

The incident also highlighted the urgent need for greater road safety awareness, especially in areas where children are present.

