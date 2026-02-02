Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV Video Goes Viral

A dramatic incident was caught on CCTV after a wild buffalo charged into a two-wheeler showroom in Koothuparamba town of Kerala’s Kannur district on February 1, 2026. The incident occurred early in the morning when the showroom was closed.

Buffalo Smashes Through Glass Front

The black-and-white CCTV footage shows the animal running at full speed before crashing straight through the glass entrance of a Hero MotoCorp bike showroom. The impact shattered the glass doors, sending shards flying as the buffalo burst inside the premises.

Showroom Ransacked, Motorcycles Damaged

Once inside, the visibly panicked animal rammed into furniture, chairs and display items, knocking them over. Several motorcycles on display were also hit, causing them to topple or slide across the showroom floor.

No Injuries Reported

According to reports, the showroom was closed at the time the CCTV timestamp indicates around 8:10 am and no staff or customers were present. As a result, no human injuries were reported in the incident.

Animal Escapes, Forest Officials Alerted

After causing extensive damage, the buffalo exited the showroom and reportedly fled towards nearby forested areas. The animal appeared unharmed. Forest and local authorities were informed about the incident.