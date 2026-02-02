 Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV Video Goes Viral

Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV Video Goes Viral

A wild buffalo crashed into a closed two-wheeler showroom in Kerala’s Kannur district after smashing through its glass entrance, CCTV footage showed. The incident occurred in Koothuparamba on February 1 damaging furniture and motorcycles inside the store. No people were present at the time and no injuries were reported.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

A dramatic incident was caught on CCTV after a wild buffalo charged into a two-wheeler showroom in Koothuparamba town of Kerala’s Kannur district on February 1, 2026. The incident occurred early in the morning when the showroom was closed.

Buffalo Smashes Through Glass Front

The black-and-white CCTV footage shows the animal running at full speed before crashing straight through the glass entrance of a Hero MotoCorp bike showroom. The impact shattered the glass doors, sending shards flying as the buffalo burst inside the premises.

Showroom Ransacked, Motorcycles Damaged

FPJ Shorts
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By Referencing Ex Army Chief's Unpublished Memoir - VIDEO
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video
Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video
Mumbai Infra News: Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Start Functioning In April, Says MMRDA
Mumbai Infra News: Mumbai Metro Line 2B To Start Functioning In April, Says MMRDA

Once inside, the visibly panicked animal rammed into furniture, chairs and display items, knocking them over. Several motorcycles on display were also hit, causing them to topple or slide across the showroom floor.

Read Also
Top Navy Commanders To Discuss Allowing Indian Dresses In Wardrooms, OIs, And Officers' Mess On...
article-image

No Injuries Reported

According to reports, the showroom was closed at the time the CCTV timestamp indicates around 8:10 am and no staff or customers were present. As a result, no human injuries were reported in the incident.

Animal Escapes, Forest Officials Alerted

After causing extensive damage, the buffalo exited the showroom and reportedly fled towards nearby forested areas. The animal appeared unharmed. Forest and local authorities were informed about the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
Kerala: Wild Buffalo Charges Into Bike Showroom, Crashes Onto Glass, Bikes In Kannur, Dramatic CCTV...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...
'Whenever They Want To Hide...': Priyanka Gandhi On BJP's Allegation That Rahul Defamed Army By...
'Govt Overreacted': Shashi Tharoor Defends Rahul Gandhi In Quoting Unpublished Book Of Ex-Army Chief...
'Govt Overreacted': Shashi Tharoor Defends Rahul Gandhi In Quoting Unpublished Book Of Ex-Army Chief...
Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s...
Miraculous Escape! Kerala Girl Suddenly Comes In Front Of Speeding Bus In Kozhikode; Driver’s...
EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US...
EAM S Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Crucial Visit To The United States Amid Strained India-US...