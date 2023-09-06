Top Navy Commanders To Discuss Allowing Indian Dresses In Wardrooms, OIs, And Officers' Mess On Special Occasions

At a time when the top naval brass is discussing operational matters about expanding the role and responsibilities of the maritime forces, the ongoing naval commanders’ conference is also discussing allowing Indian traditional dresses in their wardroom and officers’ mess along with the formal suit/combination dress worn by the personnel and families.

“Along with major operational issues, the top commanders are also likely to discuss the possibility of allowing Indian traditional dress along with the western dresses,” a source in the Navy said.

Clarifying the proposal further, another source in the Navy informed that the traditional attire which used to be permitted in their wardrooms, Officers’ Institutes (OI), messes etc., only on special occasions such as Lohri, Diwali etc. “ Officers will now be permitted as an additional rig if a member or his visiting guests/parents/family is comfortable wearing it. They will not be forced to change into a Western wear such as lounge suits or open collars if they are not comfortable,” says the source. However the same is under active consideration.

“Like any of our other rigs, even the specs of the traditional dress for summers or winter bandh gala will be clearly laid out. The attire is not replacing any uniform or existing rigs of any Officers Mess or OI. This is an attempt to be more inclusive, more Bharatiya and as a mark of respect for our culture,” said the source.

Some of the Naval uniforms with the proposed new outfit | Source

The three-day commanders' conference started on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and other top officials.

The Indian defence forces, which have kept many of the British traditions alive, the forces, allow the wearing of Indian traditional/national dresses for men on special occasions. And today the pyjama are very much part of Western semi formals as well, considering their appearance with straight cut. A serving officer in Navy on the condition of anonymity said that on occasions a Navy personnel can wear a pyjama kurta for a Dining-in night or a formal occasion or party in the Mess as well. In addition, an officer won't be ticked off entering the Officers Mess in Indian attire on festive occasions.

The proposal of allowing Indian dress comes after the change of naval ensign at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant in Kochi last year.

With inputs from ANI

