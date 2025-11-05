Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks Out At Shree Sathya Subha Hospital In Dindigul - VIDEO

Dindigul: A fire broke out at Shree Sathya Subha Hospital, located on Palani Road in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul. Visuals have surfaced showing flames rising from the hospital building. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and efforts were made to extinguish the blaze.
Reportedly, upon receiving the alert, the Dindigul Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the spot with two fire engines and over 15 firefighters, who quickly brought the flames under control.
According to the police, there was no damage to the hospital building, and fortunately, no patients were in any danger.
