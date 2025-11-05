Dev Deepawali: Kashi Dazzles With Millions Of Lamps And Divine Splendor

Kashi Dazzles With Millions Of Lamps And Divine Splendor |

Varanasi: Varanasi glowed in divine brilliance on Wednesday evening as millions of lamps lit up the crescent-shaped ghats of the Ganga on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. The sacred city, often called the spiritual heart of India, shimmered in golden light as faith, culture, and celebration merged into a spectacle of devotion. The reflection of countless diyas on the calm waters created an ethereal scene, making it appear as if the heavens had descended on earth.

Patriotism and spirituality intertwined at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where a replica of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was installed to pay homage to India’s martyrs. This year’s Dev Deepawali was dedicated to “Operation Sindoor,” a tribute to the mothers who send their sons to defend the nation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes to the fallen heroes.

Kashi Illuminated with Over 15 Lakh Lamps

The government had set a target of lighting 10 lakh diyas this year, but public participation took the total to more than 15 lakh. Estimates suggested the number may have crossed 25 lakh lamps across the city. Among them were one lakh eco-friendly diyas made of cow dung. The ghats, temples, ponds, and lanes of Kashi sparkled like a golden necklace adorning the river.

At Chet Singh Ghat, tradition met technology through a 25-minute 3D projection mapping show titled Kashi Katha. The show portrayed the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the teachings of Lord Buddha, and the devotional legacies of Kabir and Tulsidas. It also depicted the founding of Banaras Hindu University by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, showcasing Kashi’s journey through faith and enlightenment.

Across the river, on the sandy banks of the Ganga, a choreographed “Green Crackers” show left spectators spellbound. The synchronized fireworks, set to music, lit up the night sky while their shimmering reflections danced on the river, adding to the visual magic of the evening.

At Dashashwamedh Ghat, the Maha Aarti was performed by 21 priests and 42 Dev Kanyas. The ghat was decorated with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 lamps. As conch shells and bells echoed, the atmosphere became charged with devotion. On this occasion, soldiers were also honored with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman for their bravery and service to the nation.

At the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, special prayers and decorations marked the evening. The temple complex glowed with thousands of diyas as devotees thronged to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The fragrance of flowers, chants, and hymns added to the spiritual ambiance.

Considering the heavy footfall of pilgrims and the presence of VIPs, Varanasi was declared a no-fly zone. Drone operations were banned without permission. NDRF teams and water police were deployed with boats and water ambulances to ensure safety along the river. Boat routes were clearly marked, and traffic and parking were strictly managed. For women’s safety, plainclothes police, Anti-Romeo squads, and QRT teams were stationed across the city.

As night deepened and the river mirrored millions of glowing diyas, the chants of “Har Har Gange” filled the air. Once again, Kashi stood as a symbol of eternal light — a city where faith, heritage, and devotion unite to celebrate the timeless spirit of India.