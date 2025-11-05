UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme On Reclaimed Mafia Land In Lucknow |

Lucknow: On the holy day of Kartik Purnima, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme in Lucknow, developed on land reclaimed from the mafia and at a grand ceremony held at Ekta Van, Jiyamau, Dalibagh, the Chief Minister distributed allotment letters to 72 low-income families, marking a milestone in the government’s mission to ensure dignity and housing for all.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, “This is not merely a housing distribution ceremony, it is a message that the poor will now receive homes built on land once occupied by the mafia. Those who glorify criminals, recite prayers at their graves, and exploit the poor must know that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reaffirming his government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said that anyone attempting to encroach upon public land, or intimidate society through illegal occupation will face strict consequences. “This government stands firmly to protect the rights of every citizen. This is the identity of a new India and a new Uttar Pradesh, where development walks hand in hand with faith, culture, and tradition,” he asserted.

During the event, CM Yogi met the beneficiary families, presented them with housewarming gifts, interacted affectionately with children, distributed chocolates, and planted saplings in the housing complex.

Extending greetings on Kartik Purnima, he said, “Today, millions of devotees are taking holy dips at Garhmukteshwar, Tikri, Sukhtirtha, Badaun, Prayagraj, Kashi, and Ayodhya. In Kashi, the divine light of Dev Deepawali will illuminate the ghats this evening. On this sacred day, providing homes to beneficiaries on mafia-free land in Lucknow is indeed a matter of pride.”

He added that the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has provided flats at this prime location for just ₹10.70 lakh, whereas their market value is nearly ₹1 crore. Out of 8,000 applicants, 5,700 were found eligible, and 72 families have already received their allotments.

Congratulating them, CM Yogi said, “These families now have the opportunity to live a life of dignity and respect. If these houses are brought under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, they will become even more affordable.”

Read Also UP Speeds Up Revenue Case Disposal Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

Highlighting the transformation of Lucknow, he appreciated the city’s pleasant environment and the newly developed parks, emphasizing the government’s vision to ensure happiness, prosperity, and inclusive growth for all citizens. “This is just the beginning,” he said. “We will soon expand this campaign statewide so that every poor and needy person can have a home of their own.”

Reiterating his zero-tolerance policy against the mafia, CM Yogi said that since 2017, he has been determined to change Uttar Pradesh’s negative image by taking uncompromising action against crime and criminals. “For the past eight and a half years, we have acted relentlessly against mafias who once mocked the Constitution and held the law hostage. In the past, even officials and governments bowed before them. From east to west and north to south, including Bundelkhand; mafia dominance was once the norm. But not anymore,” the Chief Minister declared firmly.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh’s zero-tolerance policy has decisively broken the backbone of the mafia." He cautioned that those who extend sympathy or support to such elements are harming the state's interests. “These ruthless mafias belong to no one,” he said. “Because of them, the poor, the marginalized, traders, and even our sisters and daughters were unsafe. The government will continue its strict action not only against the mafias but also against those who patronize them.”

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, CM Yogi remarked, “Those who once made mafias their disciples and exploited the poor are now offering prayers at their graves.”

The Chief Minister said that today, homes are being constructed for the poor on land confiscated from the mafia. He highlighted the government’s achievements, stating that over 60 lakh poor families have been provided houses in the state so far. Speaking about Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, he said the state has attracted investments worth ₹15 lakh crore, with massive projects underway in infrastructure, industrial development, and pipeline construction. “Uttar Pradesh today is a land of limitless potential. Riots have become a thing of the past, and every festival is now celebrated peacefully. Global investors are eager to invest here,” he added.

Referring to Ekta Van as the greatest tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, CM Yogi said that mafia-built structures along the Kukrail-Gomti riverbank were demolished to create Saumitra Van, and illegal encroachments, including those by Rohingya infiltrators, were removed.

He further stated that the life of Sardar Patel, the 'Iron Man of India,' embodies unity, integrity, and service to the nation. To honor his legacy, “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment Centers” will soon be established across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These centres will focus on developing industrial clusters and providing skill training for youth, thereby ensuring local employment opportunities and preventing migration in search of livelihood.

Beneficiaries, overwhelmed with joy, expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Yogi after receiving their new homes. Many shared that they had been living in rented accommodations in Lucknow for years, unable to afford building their own homes. “Thanks to CM Yogi, we finally have homes we can call our own,” they said. Prominent beneficiaries included Sonu Kumar Kanaujia, Tara Devi, Shikha Agarwal, Sachin Kumar Singh, and Suman Gupta.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Guru Nanak Dev Ji On 556th Prakash Parv In Lucknow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) launched the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Housing Scheme on approximately 2,322 square meters of land previously occupied illegally in Dalibagh. The project comprises 72 flats across three G+3 blocks, each covering an area of 36.65 square meters. The lottery process for allotment was completed on Tuesday.

Situated on the 20-meter-wide Bandha Road, the housing complex enjoys a prime location, just 5–10 minutes away from Balu Adda, 1090 Square, Narahi, Sikandarbagh, and Hazratganj Square. Priced at ₹10.70 lakh per unit, the project offers comprehensive facilities, including clean water, electricity, security, two-wheeler parking, and external development work, including roads and parks.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Rajya Sabha MPs Dinesh Sharma, Brijlal, and Sanjay Seth, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, along with several public representatives and senior officials from the Lucknow Development Authority.