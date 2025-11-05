UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute To Guru Nanak Dev Ji On 556th Prakash Parv In Lucknow |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a program at D.A.V. College in Lucknow on Wednesday to mark the 556th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of the Sikh faith. The Chief Minister paid obeisance to the Sikh Gurus and was felicitated by the organizing committee with an Angavastra and a memento.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi described Guru Nanak Dev Ji as a revered spiritual figure whose message of equality, service, and social harmony continues to shape India’s moral and social fabric.

He said that at a time when the country was reeling under the oppression of foreign invaders and temples were being destroyed, Guru Nanak Dev Ji fearlessly stood for truth and unity. “When kings and rulers bowed before invaders, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had the courage to call Babar a Jabar—a tyrant. This reflects the strength of India’s saintly tradition,” the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Yogi added that India’s saints and sages have kept the nation’s soul alive even in times of crisis, and their teachings remain a guiding light for society today.

Calling for unity and a strengthening of faith in society, the Chief Minister said that today, when activities like religious conversions are being seen in some regions, it is important to reinforce the core spirit of the Sikh faith—unity, organization, and service. He added that if any shortcomings exist, they must be overcome collectively. Recalling the contribution of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, CM Yogi said that when he established the Khalsa Panth, he united every section of society, and that same spirit must be revived today.

He emphasized that if we remain strong and united, everyone will respect our faith. The sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus and other great souls, he said, are a source of eternal inspiration. Concluding the event, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Prakash Parv and said that the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji will continue to guide society and illuminate lives.