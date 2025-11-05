 Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway
Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway

The deceased were identified as Karan (32), his wife Senu (28), their son Vicky (3), all residents of Laluhi village, and Senu's brother Chandrakishore (35), a resident of Manikpur Bhagwanpur, the officer said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Four members of a family were on Wednesday killed when their motorcycle collided with a gravel-laden truck amid dense fog on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway. | Representational image

Bahraich: Four members of a family were on Wednesday killed when their motorcycle collided with a gravel-laden truck amid dense fog on the Bahraich-Lucknow highway, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha told PTI that the accident took place around 6 am near Madan Kothi.

The truck also lost control and fell into a roadside ditch.

The deceased were identified as Karan (32), his wife Senu (28), their son Vicky (3), all residents of Laluhi village, and Senu's brother Chandrakishore (35), a resident of Manikpur Bhagwanpur, the officer said.

article-image

They were on their way to attend the annual fair at Kotwadhham in Barabanki district on the occasion of Kartik Purnima, he added.

Police said visibility was extremely poor due to dense fog, and the motorcycle went out of control before colliding with the trailer and falling into a ditch.

Family members of the deceased have reached the spot, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.

The Kartik Purnima fair at Kotwadhham in Barabanki attracts devotees from neighbouring districts every year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

