 India Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No Third-Party Involved': Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No Third-Party Involved': Reports

India Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No Third-Party Involved': Reports

India rejected China’s claim of mediating between New Delhi and Islamabad during the May military conflict, reiterating there was no third party involvement. New Delhi said Pakistan requested a ceasefire after India’s Operation Sindoor. China’s assertion followed similar claims by US President Donald Trump. India maintained its long-standing position against external mediation.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Image) | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: New Delhi on Wednesday (December 31) refuted China’s claims that it mediated between India and Pakistan during the military conflict in May this year, claimed media reports citing sources in the Indian government. India reiterated that there was no involvement of a third-party and it was Pakistan that requested ceasefire following Operation Sindoor.

India's rebuttal came after China echoed claims made by United States President Donald Trump regarding mediation between the two neighbouring Asian countries to resolve the military conflict.

Read Also
'Stopped Potential Nuclear War Between India-Pakistan': US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim...
article-image

"India's position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) for a ceasefire," NDTV reported, citing sources.

Here;s What China claimed:

FPJ Shorts
Are You Single? Don't Drink Or Smoke? Here's How You Can Have A Solo, Teetotaler New Year's Eve Celebration In Mumbai Courtesy Reddit
Are You Single? Don't Drink Or Smoke? Here's How You Can Have A Solo, Teetotaler New Year's Eve Celebration In Mumbai Courtesy Reddit
Assam: All Schools Closed For A Week Due To Extreme Winter Weather In Guwahati
Assam: All Schools Closed For A Week Due To Extreme Winter Weather In Guwahati
'2025 Didn't Arrive Gently...': Anaya Bangar Reflects On A Year Of Identity, Courage & Breaking Barriers
'2025 Didn't Arrive Gently...': Anaya Bangar Reflects On A Year Of Identity, Courage & Breaking Barriers
'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother
'Stay Strong, Dear Lal': Mammootty Mourns Demise Of Mohanlal's Mother

Speaking on Tuesday (local time) at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had played a mediating role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff, the Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X.

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Wang said.

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives.

In May this year, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Notably, New Delhi has time and again dismissed claims that there was a third party involved in brokering a truce with Pakistan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Horror: Woman Gangraped, Assaulted In Moving Van, Thrown On Gurugram-Faridabad Road;...

Haryana Horror: Woman Gangraped, Assaulted In Moving Van, Thrown On Gurugram-Faridabad Road;...

India Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No...

India Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No...

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops...

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops...

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408