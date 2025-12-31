India Rejects China's Claim of 'Mediating' Pakistan Truce Following Operation Sindoor, Says 'No Third-Party Involved': Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Image) | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: New Delhi on Wednesday (December 31) refuted China’s claims that it mediated between India and Pakistan during the military conflict in May this year, claimed media reports citing sources in the Indian government. India reiterated that there was no involvement of a third-party and it was Pakistan that requested ceasefire following Operation Sindoor.

India's rebuttal came after China echoed claims made by United States President Donald Trump regarding mediation between the two neighbouring Asian countries to resolve the military conflict.

"India's position on mediation has always been clear. There was no mediation that took place after Operation Sindoor. India has always maintained that there can be no third-party intervention. Pakistan requested India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) for a ceasefire," NDTV reported, citing sources.

Here;s What China claimed:

Speaking on Tuesday (local time) at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing had played a mediating role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff, the Chinese Foreign Ministry shared a statement on X.

FM Wang Yi: Facing the global development predicament, China acted as a main engine. pic.twitter.com/T9EHv0yMM5 — CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) December 31, 2025

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Wang said.

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives.

In May this year, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Notably, New Delhi has time and again dismissed claims that there was a third party involved in brokering a truce with Pakistan.