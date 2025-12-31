Haryana Horror: Woman Gangraped, Assaulted In Moving Van, Thrown On Gurugram-Faridabad Road; Sustains 12 Facial Stitches

Woman Gangraped, Assaulted By 2 Men In Moving Van, Thrown On Gurgaon-Faridabad Road | File Pic (Representative pic)

Faridabad: In a horrific incident, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving vehicle on Monday night (December 29) in Haryana's Faridabad. The woman was then thrown out of the van on the Gurgugram-Faridabad road, reported The Times of India. The survivor reportedly suffered injuries on her face that required 12 stitches.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's family, an FIR has been registered by the police. Hours after the incident, two suspects were reportedly detained by a crime branch team.

In the complaint, the woman said that she left home at around 8:30 pm on December 29 after having an argument with her mother, reported TOI. The woman had told her sister that she was going to her friend's house. As per the survivor, she was to return in two to three days; however, she got late.

The survivor took a lift in the van as she was not getting any transport to her home. When she boarded the van, there were two men inside the vehicle. She told the police that instead of going towards her home, the driver of the vehicle drove towards the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road.

As per the survivor, the men took turns to rape her. She screamed for help, but there were few people on the road and, due to fog and chilling weather, no one came forward to rescue her.

After allegedly raping her, the accused threw the survivor out of the van near Mula Hotel at Raja Chowk in SGM Nagar, reported TOI. She called her sister, who rushed her to a hospital. She was then admitted to a private hospital in Faridabad.

The police launched a detailed investigation into the matter.