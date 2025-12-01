NHRC Issues Notice To UP Police Over Alleged Inaction In Bulandshahr Minor Gangrape Case

NHRC |

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over reports alleging police inaction on "life threats" to a gangrape victim, who is a minor, after the arrest of four of the six perpetrators in Bulandshahr.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report on it in two weeks.

Reportedly, the police personnel also allegedly tried to stop the victim when she tried to meet the deputy inspector general of the Meerut Division to narrate her ordeal. He eventually heard her and ordered an inquiry, and attached the SHO of Khurja police station to the police line for "negligence", the NHRC said.

The rights panel in a statement said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging police inaction on life threats to a gangrape victim, after the arrestof four of the six perpetrators in Khurja city of Bulandshahr district".

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights of the girl.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the NHRC said.

According to the media report, carried on November 15, the girl was subjected to sexual assault for two days in June this year by six perpetrators. An FIR was registered on June 10, the statement said.

Four of the accused were arrested and sent to judicial custody, but the two other perpetrators managed to escape. This was followed by death threats for which the police allegedly "did not take any action despite several complaints," it said.

In another statement, the NHRC said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the husband of a gangrape victim was illegally detained at a police post".

Reportedly, the police personnel allegedly demanded a Rs 1.2 lakh bribe and also received a part amount of Rs 50,000 from the victim to release her husband, the NHRC said.

The victim was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the SHO of Khurja Police Station in Bulandshahr district, it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, "if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights of the victim woman and her husband".

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said According to the media report, carried on November 17, the woman, on the invitation of one of her husband's friends, had gone to Aligarh to see an exhibition in 2024. There she was allegedly "intoxicated by him and subjected to gang-rape for one-and-a-half months in captivity," it said.

"She was also converted to another religion. The victim somehow managed to escape her perpetrators and approached a police post to make a complaint," the NHRC said.

The police called her husband. Some arguments ensued between him and the police personnel after which he was allegedly "assaulted and detained," it said.

