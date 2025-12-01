 'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not Recognising ASHA Workers As Employees
'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not Recognising ASHA Workers As Employees

'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not Recognising ASHA Workers As Employees

The Congress leader said that in response to her question in Parliament on whether the Centre plans to recognise ASHA workers as formal employees and offer them social security, the government merely reiterated that they are 'volunteers'.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
'Backbone Of Rural Healthcare': Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticises Centre For Not Recognising ASHA Workers As Employees | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the government to regularise ASHA workers and assure them the respect and dignity they rightfully deserve.

In a post on X, she said ASHA workers have been fighting for what ought to be their right-- to be recognised as permanent employees.

They are the backbone of the rural healthcare system and frontline workers who brave every adversity to serve millions of Indians, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Despite the vast scope of their work and the long hours demanded of them, Prime Minister Modi's government refuses to recognise them as legitimate employees," she said.

'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
'Nadia Pasand Hai...': Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Rohit Sharma Said On Virat Kohli's 52nd Century During IND Vs SA 1st ODI - Watch VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?
Bigg Boss 19 Semi-Finale Week: Who's Likely To Win: Gaurav, Farrhana, Malti, Amaal Or Pranit?
Mumbai Crime: 57-Year-Old Marine Drive Jeweller Cheated Of ₹2.80 Crore By Fake ‘CMO Officer’ In Gold Scam; FIR Registered Against 4
Mumbai Crime: 57-Year-Old Marine Drive Jeweller Cheated Of ₹2.80 Crore By Fake ‘CMO Officer’ In Gold Scam; FIR Registered Against 4
NHRC Issues Notice To UP Police Over Alleged Inaction In Bulandshahr Minor Gangrape Case
NHRC Issues Notice To UP Police Over Alleged Inaction In Bulandshahr Minor Gangrape Case



"This is a grave injustice. They serve society for over 40 hours a week and all they get are honorariums that are way below the minimum wage. The women of India deserve more respect than this," she said.

"I urge the government to regularise ASHA workers and assure them the respect and dignity that is rightfully owed to them," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi also posted the reply to a written question she had raised in Parliament on ASHA workers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

