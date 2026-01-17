West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Lays Foundation Of Mahatirtha In Siliguri, Announces World’s Tallest Mahakal Idol

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had announced the construction of the world's tallest idol of Mahakal while laying the foundation stone of ‘Mahakal Mahatirtha’ in North Bengal’s Siliguri.

Multi-faith presence

The foundation stone laying ceremony took place in presence of leaders from various religious communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata said that the 216-feet-high structure of Mahakal would include a 108-feet bronze sculpture of the deity.

Tourism push

“The temple is being built in a land of over 17.41 acres and at least one lakh devotees can visit the temple together. This temple would attract more tourism in north Bengal. I have promised to take Bengal to the number one position in the country and due to this Mahakal temple, Siliguri will no longer be just a transit point but will encourage religious tourism and employment,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also stated that this year there were over one crore pilgrims who have visited Gangasagar Mela.

“The Jagannath temple at Digha built at a cost of Rs 30 crore and which has already witnessed a pilgrim footfall of 1.25 crore, and the 17.18-acre Durga Angan complex in New Town is also being built. In Mahakal temple apart from Mahakal there will be a prayer hall and other facilities which will give boost to the cultural activities,” further added Mamata.

Mamata also announced setting up of an ‘international convention centre’ at Siliguri to boost business in north Bengal.