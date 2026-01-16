 X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechX Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage

X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X suffered a major outage on Friday, affecting users in India and worldwide. Downdetector recorded over 45,000 reports, with users unable to view timelines or posts. Both the mobile app and website showed blank feeds, while xAI’s chatbot Grok was also impacted. X has not yet responded.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
X

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage affecting thousands of users in India and globally on Friday.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, recorded at least 45,000 reports. Users were unable to view their timelines or see other posts. xAI’s chatbot, Grok, was also affected by the outage.

X Yet To Respond

Reportedly, both mobile app and website users were met with a blank screen on their feeds. X has yet to address the outage.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND Vs NZ T20I Series: Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Earn Recall Amid Injury Crisis Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
'Mumbai In Miniature': Google India Shares Animated Version Of The Nostalgic Cityscapes Made By Gemini | VIDEO
'Mumbai In Miniature': Google India Shares Animated Version Of The Nostalgic Cityscapes Made By Gemini | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: 'People Voted For Honest Governance And Rapid Development,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: 'People Voted For Honest Governance And Rapid Development,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage

Second Outage In A Week

The issue reportedly appears to be more severe than previous disruptions, during which the site would load but display no posts. This marks the second outage of the platform in the last few days.

Read Also
X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare...
article-image

According to Downdetector, 50 per cent of users are facing issues with the X mobile app, 39 per cent are reporting problems with the website, and 11 per cent are encountering issues with the feed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images