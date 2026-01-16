X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage

X

Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced an outage affecting thousands of users in India and globally on Friday.

Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, recorded at least 45,000 reports. Users were unable to view their timelines or see other posts. xAI’s chatbot, Grok, was also affected by the outage.

X Yet To Respond

Reportedly, both mobile app and website users were met with a blank screen on their feeds. X has yet to address the outage.

Second Outage In A Week

The issue reportedly appears to be more severe than previous disruptions, during which the site would load but display no posts. This marks the second outage of the platform in the last few days.

According to Downdetector, 50 per cent of users are facing issues with the X mobile app, 39 per cent are reporting problems with the website, and 11 per cent are encountering issues with the feed.