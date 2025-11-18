X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage | X

Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter has gone down for several users due to cloudflare's global outage. Several users across the globe are facing issues while opening the website.

According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 people worldwide reported X outages till 5 PM, while more than thousand users in India reported problems with X until the same time.

A technical problem at Cloudflare appears to be the early source of X's malfunction. The social media platform hasn't yet released an official statment on the global outage.

Cloudfare claimed in a statement that it was "aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing."

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem," the statement continued. There will be more updates soon.