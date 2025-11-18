 X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare Outage
Elon Musk's micro-blogging platform, X formerly known as Twitter has gone down for several users due to cloudflare's global outage. Several users across the globe are facing issues while opening the website.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
According to Downdetector, more than 11,000 people worldwide reported X outages till 5 PM, while more than thousand users in India reported problems with X until the same time.

A technical problem at Cloudflare appears to be the early source of X's malfunction. The social media platform hasn't yet released an official statment on the global outage.

Cloudfare claimed in a statement that it was "aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing."

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem," the statement continued. There will be more updates soon.

