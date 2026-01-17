 Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Sutluj Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Sutluj Friday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Sutluj Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery | Azhar Khan

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear 50 Sutluj Weekly Friday Lottery at 5 PM will be announced today, January 16, 2026. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 21,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Dear 50 Sutluj Weekly Lottery January 16, 2026, here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Western Railway To Add 12 More AC Local Services From January 26, Boosting Peak-Hour Comfort For Daily Commuters
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
Mumbai News: BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s Bodyguard Assaulted At Gunpoint In Vikhroli; FIR Registered Against Accused
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
TMC Elections Results 2026: Eknath Shinde Sena Leads In 24 Seats As Former Mayor Ashok Vaity Suffers Defeat
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Experience Triumphs Over Youth As Gen Z Candidates Face Major Setback, Put Up Strong Fight Against Veterans

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high.

The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. However, the first prize for the 100 weekly lottery is Rs 10,00,000 and the ticket is priced at Rs 100 each.

The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 21,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

4th Prize: Rs 4,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 16, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
X Down: Thousands Of Users Worldwide Unable To See Timeline & Posts Amid Outage
'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
'No Role In Such Ventures': MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Reacts To 'Battle Of Galwan' Film
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process
No Relief For Justice Yashwant Varma As Supreme Court Upholds Impeachment Process