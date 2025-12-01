 'It Is Proud Moment...': PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On His 1st Day As Rajya Sabha Chairperson
PM Modi on Monday welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as the new Rajya Sabha Chairperson. Hailing Radhakrishnan. The Prime Minister said that all the House members would always take care of the Chairperson's dignity.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
'It Is Proud Moment...': PM Modi Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On His 1st Day As Rajya Sabha Chairperson (Screengrab) | X/Sansad TV

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan as the new Rajya Sabha Chairperson. Hailing Radhakrishnan, PM Modi said that the Rajya Sabha Chairperson comes from a farmer's family and dedicated his life to social work.

"Respected Chairman, the winter session is beginning today and it is a proud moment for all members of the House. It is a proud moment to welcome you... On behalf of the House, I heartily congratulate you. And I wish you all the best," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister said that all the House members would always take care of the Chairperson's dignity. "I assure you that all the members sitting in this House, while maintaining the dignity of the Upper House, will always take care of your dignity as well. I assure you that they will maintain decorum. Our Chairman comes from a simple family, a farmer's family, and he has dedicated his entire life to social service," he said.

'Must Focus On Nation-Building...': PM Modi's BIG Message To Opposition Ahead Of Winter Session Of...
article-image

"The political field has been one aspect of it, but the mainstream has been social service. He has been dedicated to society. He is an inspiration and a guide for all of us who are interested in social service," he said.

In September this year, Radhakrishnan was elected as the next Vice President of India by defeating the joint Opposition candidate, former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy. He received 452 votes while the INDIA bloc nominee got 300 votes. Notably, the Vice President is the ex-officio Chairperson of the Upper House.

The voting for the post was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, citing health reasons.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday, December 1, and will concluding on December 19.

