 'Must Focus On Nation Building...': PM Modi's BIG Message To Opposition Ahead Of Winter Session Of Parliament
PM Modi on Monday took dig at the Opposition ahead of the winter session of Parliament. He said that Opposition parties should focus on nation building than on politics in Parliament. He also said that the Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility and should overcome the disappointment of defeat in the recently concluded elections.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
PM Modi addressing the media ahead of the winter session of Parliament (Screengrab) | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the media ahead of the winter session of Parliament. Taking a dig at Opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that they should focus on nation building rather than using Parliament for politics.

"I urge all parties, in this winter session, that the panic of defeat should not become a ground for debate. As public representatives, we should handle the responsibility and expectations of the people of the country with utmost balance and responsibility, while thinking about the future," he said.

He said that the Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility and should overcome the disappointment of defeat in the recently concluded election.

PM Modi's Address:

"This session should focus on what this Parliament thinks about the country, what it wants to do for the country. The focus should be on these issues. The Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility. They should raise such issues, strong issues," the Prime Minister stated.

"They should overcome the disappointment of defeat. And unfortunately, there are some parties that are unable to digest the defeat. And I was thinking that since so much time has passed since the Bihar results came, they might have calmed down a bit. But from what I heard yesterday, it seems that defeat has troubled them," he added.

