Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Embark On 10-Day Industrial Visit To Japan From December 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will lead a 10-day visit to Japan starting December 1, heading a state delegation to engage with top companies ahead of the sixth "Progressive Punjab Investors Summit" scheduled from March 13 to March 15, 2026 at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali.

According to official information, the delegation, which will include state industries minister Sanjeev Arora, chief secretary K A P Singh and senior officials, is expected to meet the representatives of the leading companies including Toyota, Nippon and Panasonic, Sumitomo, NEC, and others during the visit.

The said visit follows Mann’s November 26 virtual engagement with a high-level Japanese delegation comprising officials from Embassy of Japan, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industries in India, Japan External Trade Organisation and the representatives of several top companies with strategic tie-up in mind with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services.

The chief minister said that the goal of the state government is to create new opportunities for the state's youth and a stable, reliable environment for investors.

He said that Punjab today stands among India’s most business-friendly states and the Government of India has recognised Punjab as a Top Achiever in the 2024 Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) rankings.

Pertinently, the visit of Mann-led delegation also follows a three-day day tour of the Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini in October securing memoranda of understanding worth over Rs 5,000 crore with the Japanese companies and engaging with the Japanese ministries on collaborations in the fields of green energy, advanced electronics, semiconductors and infrastructures and inviting Japan to participate as a partner country in the "Haryana global investors’ summit", scheduled for April, 2026.