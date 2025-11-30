Renaming Of Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says Change In Mindset Needed, Not Name

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: With the Union Minister of Home Affairs directing to change the names of Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas across the country into Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas respectively, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister questioned the utility of the exercise.

“What is required is a change in mindset and not in the name,” Stalin, also president of the DMK, posted on social media on Sunday.

The name change was examined and recommended by a Committee headed by Tamil Nadu Government R N Ravi.

Stalin pointed out that the Legislative Assembly is the House of People’s Representatives. Therefore, changing the name of the Raj Bhavan by those who did not have any respect for the Assembly, was only an eyewash, he argued.

He questioned if this was merely to throw dust in the eyes of people’s democracy. Arguing that what was necessary in the present day was to respect governments elected by the people and ensure the sovereignty of the House, Stain said, “If there is no change in thinking (mindset), name change is unnecessary.”