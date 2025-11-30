 Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur
Police and central agencies have conducted checks across sensitive and highly sensitive areas. During the operation, 25 more suspects were identified, many of whom speak Bengali and Urdu.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Police Step Up Vigil After Delhi Blast Accused Doctors' Possible Link Emerges In Kanpur | X @ANI

Kanpur: Authorities have intensified surveillance in the city after a possible connection emerged between two doctors, Shaheen and Parvez Ansari, and the recent blast in Delhi.

Officials are investigating whether these individuals could be Rohingya. Initial findings indicate that their roots are in villages bordering Balrampur. Special police personnel and local intelligence teams have been deployed to verify details.

Officials confirmed that several foreign nationals including people from Pakistan and Bangladesh are living in the area. Their presence is already on police radar.

Earlier, intelligence agencies had flagged 125 suspicious individuals in the city. Four police teams were sent to villages along Assam and Bihar borders to verify their identities. Investigations have confirmed that around 50 percent of those traced had valid identification and property documents that matched their claims.

Police officials said that a three member team was sent on Saturday to collect additional information about the 25 new suspects linked to Balrampur border villages.

Multiple police teams will travel to West Bengal on Monday. The details of some suspects have been shared with intelligence units there, but a detailed report is still awaited.

