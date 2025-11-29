 Delhi Blast Case: Digital Forensic Probe Reveals Suspicious WhatsApp Chats Of Arrested Doctor
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Delhi Blast Case: Digital Forensic Probe Reveals Suspicious WhatsApp Chats Of Arrested Doctor | X @ANI

Lucknow: Jammu and Kashmir Police and central agencies have unearthed crucial information during their joint investigation into Dr Adil Ahmad, arrested earlier this month in Saharanpur. Officials said forensic examination of his mobile phone has revealed WhatsApp chats that raised an alert within the security establishment. In one such chat, he is allegedly seen demanding eight lakh rupees from a hospital management while referring to a project.

Dr Adil was arrested on 6 November from Saharanpur. His arrest came just a day after the blast reported in Delhi. He had previously worked at V-Bros and Famous Medicare hospitals in Saharanpur. His activities are under close scrutiny by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Investigators said several suspicious chats, documents and digital files have been extracted from his phone that cast serious doubt on his role. Forensic experts have been analysing the time stamps of the chats, transaction trails and other data stored in the device to piece together the money flow and communication links.

Initial findings suggest that the money demanded may have been intended to support an illegal network. The role of the hospital management has also come under question. Investigators are trying to determine whether the staff had knowledge of the actual use of funds or if they were misled.

article-image

Officials from the hospitals have been questioned as part of the probe. The ATS and local police are checking whether money was transferred through banking channels or paid in cash. Security agencies are mapping Dr Adil’s contacts and financial links to establish the full scope of the case.

