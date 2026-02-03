 Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes Her In Surat | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaClose Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes Her In Surat | VIDEO

Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes Her In Surat | VIDEO

A woman had a narrow escape after a reversing tractor nearly crushed her on a busy road in Gujarat’s Surat, an incident caught on CCTV. Distracted by her mobile phone, she failed to notice the vehicle moving backwards without a rear check. Bystanders rushed to help and pulled her out. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
A reversing tractor nearly crushes woman in Gujarat's Surat | X/@ncrpatrika

A shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, was caught on CCTV, showing a woman being severely injured after a reversing tractor struck her. According to media reports, the tractor driver was allegedly intoxicated. The incident has sparked concern over pedestrian safety and reckless driving in busy city areas.

Woman Distracted By Phone

The viral video shows a busy street where the woman is walking while looking down at her mobile phone. Engrossed in her phone, she appears unaware of the approaching tractor. The vehicle begins reversing without any prior check or warning from the driver and steadily moves toward her.

The tractor collides with the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The vehicle continues moving slightly, pinning her beneath it momentarily. The footage shows the woman struggling under the tractor, trying to free herself as the vehicle remains partially on top of her.

FPJ Shorts
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports
India-US Trade Deal To Boost Exports, Moody’s Warns Of Inflation Risk If India Cuts Russian Oil Imports
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
HFCL Standalone Profit Rises 28% YoY To ₹56.2 Crore In Q3 FY26 On Robust Operational Gains
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed As Guardian Minister For Pune & Beed Districts Days After Ajit Pawar's Death
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed As Guardian Minister For Pune & Beed Districts Days After Ajit Pawar's Death
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings
Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings

Bystanders Rush To Help

Several men nearby quickly notice the situation and rush to help. They pull the woman out from under the tractor and assist her to stand. Moments later, she is seen limping away from the scene, visibly shaken but conscious.

Confrontation With Driver

The video also shows the woman and the bystanders confronting the tractor driver, who appears to be involved in an argument with them.

Read Also
HPCL and IGX sign MoU to enhance access to HPCL’s LNG Terminal at Chhara, Gujarat
article-image

Following the accident, the woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable, though she sustained injuries due to the impact and being pinned under the tractor.

Investigation Underway

Authorities in Surat have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, including inquiries into the driver’s alleged intoxication and his escape from the scene. The CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the driver and determine accountability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING News! 8 Congress MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers In Lok Sabha: Reports
BREAKING News! 8 Congress MP's Suspended For Throwing Papers In Lok Sabha: Reports
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
India Slays Regional Rivals with 18% US Tariff Beating China, Pakistan and Bangladesh
Bihar: Don-Turned-Politician Anant Kumar Singh Sworn In Takes Oath As MLA At State Assembly, Arrives...
Bihar: Don-Turned-Politician Anant Kumar Singh Sworn In Takes Oath As MLA At State Assembly, Arrives...
Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes...
Close Shave! Woman Distracted By Phone Narrowly Escapes Death As Reversing Tractor Nearly Crushes...
Indian-Origin 'Punjabi Devils' Biker Gang Founder Jashanpreet Singh Pleads Guilty To Unlawful...
Indian-Origin 'Punjabi Devils' Biker Gang Founder Jashanpreet Singh Pleads Guilty To Unlawful...