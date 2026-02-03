Indian-Origin 'Punjabi Devils' Biker Gang Founder Jashanpreet Singh Pleads Guilty To Unlawful Firearms Dealing In US

Indian-Origin 'Punjabi Devils' Biker Gang Founder Jashanpreet Singh Pleads Guilty In US Court To Unlawfully Dealing In Firearms | X/@FBISacramento

Sacramento: A 27-year-old Indian-origin man, Jashanpreet Singh, of Lodi, on Monday (local time) pleaded guilty to unlawfully dealing firearms and unlawfully possessing a machine gun, said US Attorney Eric Grant. Singh was the founder of the “Punjabi Devils” Motorcycle Club, a Stockton-based outlaw motorcycle gang associated with the Hells Angels, Grant said in a statement, citing court documents.

As per the Department of Justice (DOJ), Singh attempted to sell several weapons to an undercover officer, including a short-barrelled rifle, three assault weapons, three machine gun conversion devices, and a revolver on June 6 last year.

After authorities searched his residence, they reportedly discovered additional firearms, including a machine gun, another machine gun conversion device, and a silencer.

“Officers also discovered a single ‘pineapple’-style capped and fused hand grenade, as well as what law enforcement believed was a military electronic capped ‘claymore’ mine. The Explosives Ordinance Detail of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department bomb team destroyed these items at the scene,” Grant said in the statement.

Initially, Singh faced state charges in San Joaquin County. However, on July 21, 2025, when he failed to appear in court, a bench warrant for his arrest was issued. Singh was arrested five days later, on July 26 last year, from the San Francisco International Airport when he was fleeing to India.

“On July 23, 2025, the FBI received an alert from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection that Singh had booked a ticket to India and was scheduled to depart from the San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025. On that date, officers located and arrested Singh at the airport before he could flee. Singh remains in federal custody,” the statement read.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other agencies.

“This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Enforcement and Removal Operations; Homeland Security Investigations; the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office; the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Detail; the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit; the Stockton Police Department; and U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Grant’s statement read.

Assistant US Attorneys Alex Cárdenas and Adrian Kinsella are prosecuting the case. Singh is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11 by US District Judge Dale A. Drozd. Notably, for his conviction for unlawfully dealing in firearms, Singh faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine. For his conviction for unlawfully possessing a machine gun, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine. However, the quantum of punishment will be determined at the discretion of the court after studying all evidence against him.

The case is part of Operation Take Back America. For the unversed, the operation is a nationwide initiative that gives authority to the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration.