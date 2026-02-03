 Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNagaland State Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is ₹1 crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to see if you’ve won, you can find the winners' list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Nagaland State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery (1 PM draw) will be declared today, February 03, 2026. The first prize winner will take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore. If you have purchased a ticket for this draw, stay tuned - we at FPJ are updating the latest Nagaland lottery results as they are announced. You can check the complete winner list and prize details here once the results are out.

You can view the results for the Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery February 03, 2026 , here:

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery on www.nagalandlotteries.com, www.lotterysambad.com and www.nagalandlotterysambad.com and follow the steps.

FPJ Shorts
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
AILET 2026 Third Merit List To Be OUT Tomorrow At 6 PM; What Candidates Should Do Next
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff

Playing lottery is legal in only 13 states in India

Lottery is legal in 13 states in the country. These states consist of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram. Among these states, the lotteries of West Bengal State Lottery and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed as the prize money in these state lotteries are high. The first prize in the Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery amounts to Rs 1 crore. The poor can also afford to buy the tickets of Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery as the prize of the ticket is as low as Rs 6 and the winning prize is huge.

The prizes of the Nagaland State Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 03, 2026 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'If You Can’t Follow, Then Leave India': Supreme Court's Stern Warning To Meta Over WhatsApp's...
'Jai Modi': BJP Workers Felicitate PM At NDA Meet In Parliament After India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
'Jai Modi': BJP Workers Felicitate PM At NDA Meet In Parliament After India-US Trade Deal | VIDEO
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
India-US Trade Deal: Why India Cannot Halt Russian Oil Imports Overnight
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...
Enforment Directorate Raids Multiple Location Across West Bengal In Connection With 'Illegal' Mining...